Roche launches cobas prime Pre-analytical System, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to automate all common manual steps in molecular diagnostics laboratories

Molecular laboratories are seeking to automate, standardise and connect molecular testing as much as possible in order to address increasing testing demand. The cobas prime Pre-analytical System enables a complete end-to-end solution for testing consolidation to help them achieve that goal. Other solutions from Roche for testing consolidation and connectivity in molecular laboratories include the cobas® 6800 and 8800 Systems, the cobas® infinity laboratory solution, and a broad and expanding menu of assays.

"Molecular laboratories demand continuous improvement in efficiency, error prevention and turnaround times, with the goal of providing the best outcomes for patients," said Mario Torres, Head of Roche Molecular Diagnostics. "The cobas prime Pre-analytical System can bring tremendous value to labs by providing an innovative, high-throughput option for testing consolidation and efficiency. This is especially important in HPV testing and screening applications that involve complex sample preparation workflows."

The cobas prime Pre-analytical System is now commercially available in the United States and markets accepting the CE mark.

About the cobas prime Pre-analytical System

The cobas prime Pre-analytical System is designed to automate all common pre-analytic steps seen in a molecular diagnostics laboratory, including vortexing, decapping, aliquoting, barcode labeling, reagent addition and heating. The complete end-to-end pre-analytical solution also features cross-contamination control of molecular samples, including samples from women's health, microbiology and virology disease areas for use in diagnostic testing. The system features track-connectable modular configurations with one workflow for multiple sample types, end-to-end automation with predictable lab turnaround time, and IT integration with sample and test tracking.

About cobas infinity laboratory solution

The cobas infinity laboratory solution is a browser-based software solution with selected LIS features. It is designed to integrate information from ordering to result management, while intelligently automating the entire sample flow from receipt to storage and bringing meaningful insights for informed decision making. cobas infinity not only automates the three main areas of lab operations (pre-analytics, analytics and post analytics) but also extends beyond the lab to manage ordering, sample collection, validation and reporting. It enables a paperless workflow, and is structured around work areas that focus on the tasks in hand. The advanced workflow engine manages the sample processing and the auto-validation feature enables efficient result management.

About the cobas 6800/8800 Systems

When every moment matters, the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems offer the fastest time to results with the highest throughput and the longest walk-away time available among automated molecular platforms. The cobas 6800/8800 Systems are part of the Molecular Work Area — a fully integrated laboratory workflow strategy that empowers labs to further elevate their levels of efficiency, flexibility and scalability.

With proven performance, absolute automation, and unmatched flexibility delivering unparalleled throughput 24/7 — cobas 6800/8800 Systems are designed to ensure a lab's long-term sustainability and success … now, more than ever.

Learn more: www.cobas68008800.com, http://diagnostics.roche.com or www.molecularworkarea.com.

