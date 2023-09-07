Roboyo Expands Global Footprint and brings Hyperautomation Expertise to Singapore

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo, the world's largest hyperautomation professional services company today announces its expansion into Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey.

Roboyo now has a global presence spanning 24 cities, across 15 countries, and 4 continents, and is poised to bring its hyperautomation expertise to the vibrant and thriving business landscape of Singapore.

The new office will be led by John Adamek, Director Process Mining and Excellence. John has over 30 years' experience in architecting strategic shifts and operational excellence on a global scale and has pioneered the creation of Digital Twins from data, ushering in profound insights for reshaping businesses.

"As we embark on this exciting journey to bring Roboyo's hyperautomation expertise to Singapore, we see Singapore's commitment to innovation as aligning perfectly with Roboyo's mission to revolutionize automation. We are eager to collaborate with local businesses, leveraging our global expertise in driving success and growth for our clients here in Singapore." John says.

The Singapore base ensures Roboyo is well-positioned to serve the entire Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The local team will be supported by the extensive capabilities of the 100-plus-person team in Australia and New Zealand, as well as teams from across the Roboyo network.

"Singapore's position as a hub of innovation and digital transformation makes it ideal for Roboyo's hyperautomation solutions. Under John's leadership and with our dedicated team, we look forward to empowering Singaporean businesses to unlock unprecedented efficiencies and drive next level digital transformation. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of each market we serve." - Nicolas Hess – Co-founder and CEO, Roboyo

About Roboyo

Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered hyperautomation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces elevating enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

