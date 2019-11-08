RobotShop Expands Operations to the Netherlands and Belgium

RobotShop.com, the world's leading source of robotics technology, continues European expansion by launching new operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, serving customers in the Dutch language.

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotShop Inc. announces today that it expands its European operations by launching two new stores for customers in the Netherlands and Belgium; RobotShop.com/nl and RobotShop.com/be will now welcome customers that speak Dutch as well as English, for the Netherlands, and French for Belgium. These customers will also benefit from an enhanced shopping experience with improved logistics and customer service.

Specialized in the sale of robotics technology, RobotShop already caters to many European customers through localized eCommerce stores in France, UK, Germany and Spain. Customers in the Netherlands and Belgium will now be able to purchase robotic goods through local stores using their currency and native language. These Dutch shoppers can also expect affordable shipping fees, including free shipping for orders over 200€ (before taxes), short transit times and no duty fees charged upon delivery.

"It is a great milestone to expand our European operations to Dutch speaking clients," said Julie Gendron, VP Market Development - eCommerce at RobotShop. "Once again, we increase customer satisfaction by offering stores that procure a localized shopping experience."

RobotShop also serves online shoppers worldwide through eCommerce stores in Europe, the United States, Canada and Japan, in 6 different languages including the new Dutch language. Customers may shop at RobotShop's available stores based on their proximity, language and currency.

About RobotShop Inc.:

RobotShop is the world's leading source of robotics technology. It provides personal, domestic, and professional robots, development platforms, kits, and specialized robotic parts. RobotShop is also an important source for robotics education, innovation and research.

