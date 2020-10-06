ROBOTS: New Record of 2.7 Million Work In Factories - World Robotics by IFR reports

"The stock of industrial robots operating in factories around the world today marks the highest level in history," says Milton Guerry, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "Driven by the success story of smart production and automation this is a worldwide increase of about 85% within five years (2014-2019). The recent slowdown in sales by 12% reflects the difficult times the two main customer industries, automotive and electrical/electronics, have experienced."

Asia, Europe and the Americas - overview

Asia remains the strongest market for industrial robots - operational stock for the region´s largest adopter China rose by 21% and reached about 783,000 units in 2019. Japan ranks second with about 355,000 units – plus 12 %. A runner-up is India with a new record of about 26,300 units – plus 15%. Within five years, India has doubled the number of industrial robots operating in the country´s factories.

Europe

Europe reached an operational stock of 580,000 units in 2019 – plus 7%. Germany remains the main user with an operational stock of about 221,500 units – this is about three times the stock of Italy (74,400 units), five times the stock of France (42,000 units) and about ten times the stock of the UK (21,700 units).

Americas

The USA is the largest industrial robot user in the Americas, reaching a new operational stock record of about 293.200 units – up 7%. Mexico comes second with 40,300 units, which is a plus of 11% followed by Canada with about 28,600 units – plus 2%.

Files for Download

The FULL PRESS RELEASE with IFR´s new statistics for the USA, China, Japan, UK, Germany and France + GRAPHICS + VIDEO is ready for download here: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/record-2.7-million-robots-work-in-factories-around-the-globe

Press contact

IFR PRESS OFFICE

econNEWSnetwork

Carsten Heer

phone +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307289/IFR_operational_stock_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307288/IFR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE International Federation of Robotics