RobotPlusPlus Delivers Eco-Friendly Hydroblasting Robots to NOSCO Shipyard in Vietnam

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotPlusPlus Co., Ltd. ("RobotPlusPlus"), a leading global provider of robotic solutions for industrial surface preparation, has delivered more than 20 eco-friendly hydroblasting robots and integrated support systems to NOSCO Shipyard in Quang Ninh, Vietnam. The delivery marks a milestone in the two companies' collaboration to promote cleaner, safer and more efficient ship repair operations in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia.

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The delivery ceremony was held on April 21, 2026, at NOSCO Shipyard, one of northern Vietnam's largest and most established shipyards. The solution includes hydroblasting robots, ultra-high-pressure pumps, wastewater recovery systems and supporting equipment, helping the shipyard upgrade from conventional manual blasting to robotic ultra-high-pressure water jetting.

During the ceremony, RobotPlusPlus and NOSCO Shipyard unveiled several HighMate-series systems for ship hull surface preparation, cargo hold cleaning and standardized shipyard operations. RobotPlusPlus also held a live demonstration on a prepared vertical surface and provided on-site training, supported by a commissioning team to assist with installation, calibration and operator readiness.

NOSCO Shipyard has been advancing its modernization strategy with a focus on productivity, environmental responsibility and operational safety. Its adoption of robotic hydroblasting technology reflects the shipyard's commitment to building more advanced and sustainable repair capabilities.

"The adoption of modern equipment is essential to improving productivity, protecting the environment and ensuring operational safety," said Mr. Hung, vice director of NOSCO Shipyard. "These systems are practical solutions that will help us optimize workflows, improve surface quality, reduce manual labor and create a safer, more environmentally responsible shipyard."

RobotPlusPlus' hydroblasting robotic solution helps improve ship repair surface preparation with more efficient, standardized and safer operations. Its wastewater recovery system can collect more than 99% of waste water and paint residues, while the robots can achieve a production rate of 30 to 50 m2/h and improve productivity by eight to nine times compared with traditional manual methods.

To support the project, RobotPlusPlus has worked with local partners in Vietnam to provide after-sales service, technical assistance and long-term maintenance support. The project strengthens RobotPlusPlus' presence in Vietnam and provides a reference point for wider adoption of eco-friendly robotic surface preparation solutions across Southeast Asia's maritime sector.

Moving forward, RobotPlusPlus will continue to expand its robotic and AI-driven solutions across the marine, petrochemical, construction and energy sectors.

For more information, please visit www.robotplusplus.com.

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