Robotics Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The main reasons for this substantial rise are the need for accuracy, speed, and efficiency across a variety of industries, rising labor costs, and advancements in automation technologies. These days, robotics finds use in defense, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and even domestic settings. Moreover, the manufacturing sector continues to dominate the market because industrial robots are widely used in the electronics, metal fabrication, and automotive industries. Without requiring complete automation overhauls, collaborative robots, or Cobots, are revolutionizing shop floors by safely helping people and boosting productivity.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, 'Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032', valued at USD 46.57 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 163.51 Billion by the end of 2032. Due to ongoing developments in AI, sensors, and mobility systems, the next generation of robotics promises even greater levels of autonomy, scalability, and intelligence. As more industries integrate robotics into their core operations, the market is expected to experience a period of consistent and revolutionary growth.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/robotics-market

Robotics Market Dynamics:

The global robotics industry is expanding rapidly as a result of growing demand from a range of industries and technological advancements. Robotics is one of the primary drivers of automation in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment. Medical robots, including robotic surgery systems, has grown significantly as a result of the healthcare industry's increasing demand for accuracy. Furthermore, the demand for industrial robotics, including robotic arms, in the robotics market is growing as Industry 4.0 practices are implemented. Since artificial intelligence has been incorporated into robotics, complex tasks can now be completed by robots with greater accuracy and efficiency. Furthermore, the robotics market is growing mainly because of Industry 4.0, which integrates automation, digitization, and robotics into smart manufacturing.

Recent Developments in Robotics Market

FANUC America's massive 650,000-square-foot West Campus in Auburn Hills, Michigan , formally opened in July 2024 . As a result of this growth, FANUC currently occupies more than 2 million square feet in Michigan . The company's strategic goal of promoting industrial automation throughout North America is in line with this action. The 67-acre West Campus represents a substantial investment of USD 110 million . It boasts advanced product manufacturing, specialized automation systems, and a large warehouse that can hold more than 6,000 quickly deliverable robots and a wide range of parts.

, formally opened in . As a result of this growth, FANUC currently occupies more than 2 million square feet in . The company's strategic goal of promoting industrial automation throughout is in line with this action. The 67-acre West Campus represents a substantial investment of . It boasts advanced product manufacturing, specialized automation systems, and a large warehouse that can hold more than 6,000 quickly deliverable robots and a wide range of parts. Yaskawa Europe, the European division of the Japanese business Yaskawa Electric, officially opened a new robotics distribution center and robot welding system assembly hall in Kocevje, southern Slovenia , in April 2024 . Simplifying robot order processing for the EMEA ( Europe , Middle East , and Africa ) regions is the goal of this distribution center.

, in . Simplifying robot order processing for the EMEA ( , , and ) regions is the goal of this distribution center. ABB introduced the IRB 1300, a new collaborative robot for small component assembly and material handling in March 2024 . This robot's enhanced safety features and greater versatility are intended to satisfy the evolving needs of the logistics and industrial sectors.

Speak to our Analyst: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/robotics-market

Major Challenges in Robotics Industry

One of the primary factors restricting the robotics industry is the high initial cost of purchasing and implementing robotic systems. The average price of industrial robots was more than USD 50,000 per unit in 2024 and 2025, and while this average includes costs associated with integration and installation, it becomes prohibitively expensive for small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, ongoing costs related to maintenance and repairs and the need for qualified technicians increase total cost of ownership and further exacerbate the issue when resources are limited.

Moreover, the robotics market is experiencing a global shortfall in qualified personnel able to operate, program, and take care of advanced robotic systems, despite automation objectives. In 2025, over 30% of manufacturing companies around the globe pointed to the lack of robotics engineers and operators as a barrier to implementing robotic systems and optimizing productivity.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent companies, including ABB, FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa, and Mitsubishi Electric, are focusing on artificial intelligence integration, human-robot collaboration and Industry 4.0 solutions in the highly innovative global robotics market. These companies are expanding through research and development expenditures, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. To help close the gap in global robotics skills, for example, FANUC expanded its training centers, while ABB rolled out collaborative robots tailored for small businesses.

The major players in the Robotics industry include,

FANUC Corporation

ABB Ltd

Denso Corporation

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Sony Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Boston Dynamics

iRobot Corporation

View Full Report: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/robotics-market

Robotics Market Segmentation:

The global robotics market is segmented into component, type, environment, mobility, application, end user, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software services. Depending on the type, it is divided into autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, articulated robots, humanoids, and collaborative robots. According to environment, the market is classified into aerial, ground, and marine. As per mobility, it is categorized into mobile robotics and fixed robotics.

On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into material handling, assembling & disassembling, welding & soldering, dispensing & processing, security & inspection, cleaning & sanitization, and personal assistance. Based on end user, it is fragmented into domestic/household (floor cleaning, lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, window cleaning, others), industrial (automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and biotech, cosmetics, dairy, metals & machinery, plastics, rubbers, & chemicals, others), medical & healthcare, farming and agriculture, retail and hospitality, logistics & warehousing, military & defense, construction & infrastructure, marine, education, and sports & entertainment.

By component , the hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 as a result of the increasing demand for advanced sensors, actuators, and control systems that enable precise and efficient robotic operations in a variety of industries.

, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 as a result of the increasing demand for advanced sensors, actuators, and control systems that enable precise and efficient robotic operations in a variety of industries. By type , due to their accuracy and versatility, articulated robots dominated the market in 2024, particularly in production lines for electronics and automobiles.

, due to their accuracy and versatility, articulated robots dominated the market in 2024, particularly in production lines for electronics and automobiles. By environment , the ground-based robots held the largest share in 2024 due to their widespread use in industrial and warehouse automation.

, the ground-based robots held the largest share in 2024 due to their widespread use in industrial and warehouse automation. By mobility , in 2024, mobile robotics dominated due to its expanding use in logistics, surveillance, and autonomous delivery systems.

, in 2024, mobile robotics dominated due to its expanding use in logistics, surveillance, and autonomous delivery systems. By application , the material handling was the leading application in 2024, as the sectors, including manufacturing and warehousing, adopted robots for fast, safe, and efficient transferring of goods.

, the material handling was the leading application in 2024, as the sectors, including manufacturing and warehousing, adopted robots for fast, safe, and efficient transferring of goods. By end user, the industrial was the leading end user in 2024, especially in electronics and automotive, as automation provides a way to reduce labor costs and improve productivity.

Buy this Research Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/robotics-market

Regional Insights

In 2024, with significant industrial automation in China , Japan , and South Korea , the region dominated the global robotics market in 2024. Continued rapid uptake of robotic technologies was tied to growth in the electronics and automotive sectors, along with extensive government investment and rising labor costs.

, , and , the region dominated the global robotics market in 2024. Continued rapid uptake of robotic technologies was tied to growth in the electronics and automotive sectors, along with extensive government investment and rising labor costs. In 2024, North America experienced varied growth in robotics in 2024, especially in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, and health care. Despite geographic limitations, Canadian firms moved forward with warehouse and agricultural robots that would support modernization and local growth, while firms in the United States accelerated automation efforts to address labour shortages.

experienced varied growth in robotics in 2024, especially in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, and health care. Despite geographic limitations, Canadian firms moved forward with warehouse and agricultural robots that would support modernization and local growth, while firms in accelerated automation efforts to address labour shortages. In 2024, the European robotics market witnessed steady growth, due to considerable investment in AI enabled robots and smart factories. Germany , France , and the United Kingdom were focused on industrial automation, medical robotics, and defence applications, which would improve productivity, precision, capacity for regional innovation, and focus in sectors of the economy.

, , and the were focused on industrial automation, medical robotics, and defence applications, which would improve productivity, precision, capacity for regional innovation, and focus in sectors of the economy. In 2024, demand for robotics increased across a greater number of sectors, especially agriculture, security, and oil and gas. The United Arab Emirates and Brazil implemented government programs to benefit from better productivity and safety, while automation demand from nations looking to invest in industrialization was considerable.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Robotics Related Topics:

Service Robotics Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/service-robotics-market

Delivery Robots Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/delivery-robot-market/

Warehouse Robotics Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/warehouse-robotics-market

Smart Robots Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/smart-robot-market

SCARA Robot Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/scara-robot-market

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg