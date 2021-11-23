Robotics, AI, IoT to Transform the Global Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on productivity-enhancing technologies, developments in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors provide significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. Autonomous floor scrubbers are inbuilt with ultra-sensitive sensors that enable the machine to detect obstacles and stop when required, which in turn, is gaining high popularity in the global floor cleaning market. Robotics technology will highly impact the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Arizton's reports cover overall insights of several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is developing more insightful and customized related report to boost your business easily. The industrial machinery reports are high on demand due to its quality of information. Apply coupon code "THANKS2021" to avail FLAT 40% off on every reports!

1. Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to reach USD 6.81 billion and will grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during 2021-2026. Rise in urbanization is predicted to increase the market potential for industrial cleaning equipment, including commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers in the upcoming years. Several global players including Tennant, Kärcher, and Nilfisk have introduced industrial cleaning equipment with robotic technology, which is gaining high traction in the global market. For instance, Walmart, the largest retailer by revenue, deployed 360 floor-scrubbing robots armed with computer vision and AI technology across hundreds of stores in a collaboration with San Diego based AI company Brain Corporation. The demand for autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities. The present scenario is expected to drive the vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market.

Key Highlights:

Nilfisk, one of the major players, has introduced hybrid power technology scrubbers and sweepers that can function on both combustion engine and battery power.

Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies is boosting investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding.

Casinos generating high revenues from various forms of gambling activities. The development of a casino and other entertainment venues would require high-efficient cleaning equipment, thereby, driving the market for commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers.

The growing trend of outsourcing cleaning and maintenance of commercial spaces is driving the growth of the market. The manufacturing sector accounted for 12.42% of the market in 2020.

2. Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Autonomous floor scrubber market size is expected to reach 1476.26 million USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The advances in technologies and continuous investment in research & development initiatives by various vendors provide significant growth opportunities to players in the market. Indirect sales channel in the autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to witness the highest growth rate. In 2020, North America held the highest share of 31.71% in the autonomous floor scrubber market, followed by Europe with a share of 27.30%. Fostering partnerships with other vendors in high demand regions will benefit smaller vendors to grow in the global market. Several manufacturing concerns and warehouses are increasingly moving toward robotics and automation to boost productivity and efficiency.

Key Highlights:

The US and Canada are the major countries driving the demand in North America and are expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.74% and 11.13%, respectively.

are the major countries driving the demand in and are expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.74% and 11.13%, respectively. The continuous rise in the number of footfalls in airports and efforts to minimize repetitive cleaning tasks are likely to trigger the demand for autonomous cleaning equipment.

Several initiatives towards boosting manufacturing industries in Europe and strengthening and securing the region's global competitiveness by investing about USD 87 million in R&D activities in the autonomous floor scrubber market.

and strengthening and securing the region's global competitiveness by investing about in R&D activities in the autonomous floor scrubber market. Advances in technology such as IoT, ML, and AI are likely to enable the launch of advanced offerings, contributing to the expansion in the autonomous floor scrubber market.

