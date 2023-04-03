Robotic Vision Market To Reach USD 4,971 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

03 Apr, 2023, 15:15 BST
NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue generated by the robotic vision market will power at a rate of 9.50% in the years to come, to reach USD 4,971 million by 2030, according to the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence.
2D Vision Systems Are Extensively Used
- The 2D category had the larger share in the industry because these variants are dependable and easily operatable.
- Furthermore, they are economical and appropriate for numerous applications and process images faster.
- The demand for 3D variants will also grow considerably in the future. This can be credited to their flexibility of manufacturing, high accuracy, and ability to automate intricate tasks. It can also distinguish objects and perceives human form.
Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/robotic-vision-market/report-sample
Hardware Outsells Software
- The hardware component had the major share, of about 71%, in the recent past.
- This is credited to the low costs of pieces of hardware, for example, cameras, lights, processors, frame grabbers, and controllers.
- A large number of applications require custom-built cameras with numerous specifications in terms of focal length and sensor size.
- Furthermore, the snowballing adoption of machine systems and robots to automate monotonous processes propels the market growth.
Growing Usage of Robotic Vision for Assembling and Disassembling
As per a market expert at P&S Intelligence, "The assembling and disassembling category will grow at the highest rate, of 10.6%, in the years to come." This is because of the automation of intricate assembly operations, which is difficult with the basic programming that they can comprehend.
North America Widely Uses Robotic Vision Systems
- North America has a substantial position in the robotic vision industry with a share of about 28%.
- This is ascribed to the fast acceptance of new technologies and high disposable income.
- Apart from these factors, the increasing investments in the advancement of this technology by companies, which is leading to the deployment of cutting-edge robots in an array of verticals, are powering the industry.
Browse detailed report on Robotic Vision Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030
Robotic Vision Solution Adoption Ballooning in APAC
- The market in APAC is growing considerably as a result of the increasing usage of these systems for the inspection of the object quality in numerous industries.
- Essentially, the requirement for robotic vision systems and software is on the rise for better inspection systems, which allow for the manufacturing of high-quality and zero-defect products.
- Furthermore, the growing count of government initiatives in India, China, Singapore, and South Korea for boosting FDI in the manufacturing industry is a reason for the growth of the market.
Industry 4.0 Revolution at the Heart of Market Growth
The biggest factor propelling the market growth around the world is the industry 4.0 revolution. With the strengthening need for the automation of production machinery, the usage of AI, IoT, robotics, 3D vision, PLCs, and many other technologies is booming.
Robotic Vision Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report
Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Type
- 2D Vision Systems
- 3D Vision Systems
- Single- and multi-Camera triangulation
- Structured light
- Time-of-Flight (TOF)
- Stereo vision
- Laser-based
Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Component
- Hardware
- Cameras
- Lighting
- Optics
- Processors and controllers
- Frame grabbers
- Software
Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Deployment
- Robotic Guidance Systems
- Robotic Cells
Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Application
- Welding and Soldering
- Material Handling
- Packaging and Palletizing
- Painting
- Assembling and Disassembling
- Cutting, Pressing, Grinding, and Deburring
- Measurement, Inspection, and Testing
Robotic Vision Market Analysis by End User
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Food & Beverage
- Medical & Healthcare
Robotic Vision Market Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- U.A.E.
Browse More Reports Published by P&S
Machine Vision Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report, 2030
AR and VR Market Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report, 2030
Robotic Process Automation Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report, 2030
About P&S Intelligence
P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.
Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg
SOURCE P&S Intelligence
Share this article