Robotic Palletizer Market worth $1.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic palletizer market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising awareness towards workplace safety and reducing the risk of work-related injuries to drive the market. Robotic palletizers significantly enhance workplace safety and reduce the risk of work-related injuries and associated costs. By automating repetitive tasks like palletizing, businesses can redeploy their human workforce to higher-value activities that require human skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and customer interaction. This allows them to optimize their workforce and leverage human capabilities more effectively.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251064253

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robotic Palletizer Market"

100 – Tables

60 – Figures

200 – Pages

Robotic Palletizer Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 1.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Robot Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High initial investment cost Key Market Opportunities Increasing application in small and medium-sized enterprises Key Market Drivers Growing labor shortage and need for workforce optimization

Collaborative robots in the robot type segment are expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Collaborative robots are expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Unlike traditional industrial robots that often require physical barriers or cages to protect human workers, cobots are equipped with advanced safety features, such as force and torque sensors, collision detection, and speed monitoring. These features enable cobots to operate safely in proximity to humans without posing significant risks of injury.

The Pharmaceutical segment in the robotic palletizer market is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical products are subject to strict regulations regarding storage, handling, and quality control. Robotic palletizers play a crucial role in providing greater precision and consistency in palletizing tasks and minimizing the risk of contamination within pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. It also reduces human intervention in the handling and stacking of products and helps mitigate the potential for cross-contamination and ensures adherence to strict hygiene standards.

End-of-Arm- Tooling (EOAT) component is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the robotic palletizer market during the forecast period.

End-of-arm tooling (EOAT) is a crucial element of a robotic arm system, especially in applications like robotic palletizing, where the robot needs to interact with various objects or products. EOAT essentially acts as the hand of the robotic arm, designed to securely grasp, lift, and place boxes or cases onto pallets. Overall, EOAT plays a vital role in the effectiveness of robotic palletizers as it ensures secure handling of products, efficient palletizing patterns, and smooth operation of the entire system.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=251064253

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the robotic palletizer industry during the forecast period.

North America is home to major automobile and retail companies, which has accelerated the demand for robotic palletizers in this region. Additionally, the rise in manufacturing activity, fueled by plans for reshoring and technological improvements, has further driven the need for robotic palletizers. In North America, certain government funds are available to increase workplace safety. In 2023, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced a grant of approximately USD 12.7 million to 100 non-profit organizations across the nation to provide education and training for workers and employers about recognizing workplace hazards, injury prevention, and understanding workers' rights and employers' responsibilities under federal law. Businesses that use robotic palletizers may be eligible for funding as they lower the risk of worker injuries from manual lifting.

Key Players

Leading players in the robotic palletizer companies include FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), KION GROUP AG (Germany), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), and Krones AG (Germany). Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kaufman Engineered Systems (US), Concetti S.p.A. (Italy), Sidel (France), Brenton, LLC. (US), A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation (US), Antenna Group (Italy), BEUMER GROUP (Germany), Brillopak (UK), BW Integrated Systems (US), Columbia Machine, Inc. (US), Euroimpianti S.p.A. (Italy), Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), HAVER & BOECKER OHG (Germany), KHS Group (Germany), MMCI (US), Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rothe Packtech Pvt. Ltd. (India), and S&R Robot Systems, LLC. (US) are few other key companies operating in the robotic palletizer market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=251064253

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Palletizer Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology (Conventional, Robotic), Product Type (Bags, Boxes and Cases, Pails and Drums), Industry (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, E-commerce and Retail) & Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2029

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Payload Capacity (<100 kg, 100-500 kg, >500 kg), Navigation Technology (Laser/LiDAR, Vision Guidance), Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2028

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Industry, Statistics & Growth by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Pallet Trucks), Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Vision Guidance), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, E-Commerce, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2028

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors And Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/robotic-palletizer-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/robotic-palletizer.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg