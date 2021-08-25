Robotic Lawn Mower Sales are Surging at 11.5% CAGR amid Rising Demand for Landscaping Services: Future Market Insights

A Future Market Insights (FMI) survey on sales of robotic lawn mower offers detailed analysis on the key growth drivers and trends affecting demand through 2031. The survey also provides insights into the competitive landscape of global robotic lawn mower market, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic lawn mower market is anticipated to grow at 11.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.The market is projected to surpass valuation of over US$ 737 Mn in 2021 owing to increasing construction of public gardens and commercial buildings, which has been fuelling the demand for landscaping services.

Market participants are focusing on investing in research activities for the incorporation of artificial intelligence to offer advanced robotic lawn mower. In addition to this, governments across the globe are creating favorable policies, supporting manufacturers to increase their production capacity, which will create prospects for sales growth in coming years.

As per FMI, some of the leading companies are integrating GPS technology in their robotic lawn mowers. These mowers have enhanced flexibility and applicability on lawn area, catering to specific customer requirements such as working on hard surfaces, scarifying, and aerating the lawn.

New product launches will remain a key driver of robotic lawn mowers sales. For instance, recently, Honda announced launch of its new premium cordless lawn mower models named as HRG416XB and HRG466XB which are built on standards of IZY platform. These models are equipped with brushless motor design with high facility and functioning services.

"Increasing demand for ecologically-sound technology for maintaining gardens and commercial landscapes and rising inclination towards maintaining backyard lawns are propelling sales of robotic lawn mower," said a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from Robotic Lawn Mower Market Research Report

North America is dominating the global robotic lawn mower market. Demand in the region will grow at 12% CAGR through 2031 owing to rising adoption of advanced robotic technology.

is second-leading market for robotic lawn sales and is expected to grow at 11.7% CAGR in coming years. North America and Europe collectively account for over 75% of overall market share.

and collectively account for over 75% of overall market share. South Asia and Pacific will exhibit impressive growth opportunities especially on the back of expanding construction activities in China , Japan , and India .

and Pacific will exhibit impressive growth opportunities especially on the back of expanding construction activities in , , and . The major exporters of robotic lawn mower include, the U.S., Japan and Germany .

and . Japan and South Korea collectively account for over 8% of total market share.

and collectively account for over 8% of total market share. By sales channel, online channels are partnering with e-retail corporations such as Amazon and Alibaba to boost their margin growth.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing focus on offering zero emission autonomous mowing machines will aid expansion of robotic lawn mower market.

Rising focus on product diversification and emphasis on online sales channels by original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) are creating opportunities for market growth.

Increasing expenditure on activities such as garden parties, landscaping and backyard beautification are surging demand for robotic lawn mowers.

Competitive Landscape

In order to cater rising demand, companies are entering to strategic collaborations. These partnerships also are intended at expanding portfolio and sharing expertise.

In 2019, Mean Green Products, LLC (Mean Green Mowers), a leading manufacturer of commercial electric mower collaborated with the Kobi Company which is a leading company of robotic solutions to establish safe, convenient, and cost –effective robotic lawn mowers.

Key players profiled in the global robotic lawn mower market include

Husqvarna AB,

MTD Products,

STIGA S.p.A.,

KYODO CO., LTD.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Deere & Company,

NINGBO NGP INDUSTRY CO., LTD.,

More Insights on the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Outlook

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global robotic lawn mower demand outlook, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global sales of robotic lawn mower with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Working Area

Small Area (up to 0.4 acre)

Medium Area (0.4-0.8 acre)

Large Area (above 0.8 acre)

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Region

North America

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

South East Asia & Pacific

Key Questions Covered in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report

The report offers insight into robotic lawn mower demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth of robotic lawn mower market between 2021 and 2031

Robotic lawn mower sales survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Robotic lawn mower market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Future Market Insights