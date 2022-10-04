Robotic Flexible Washer Market to Accrue $2,705.0 Mn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huge demand for contaminant-free devices and lack of availability of skilled personnel in the production sector drive the growth of the global robotic flexible washer market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Robotic Flexible Washer Market by Type (Standalone, Modular), by Application (Oil Stains Removal, Metal Filings Removal, Dust Removal), by End-Use Industry (Auto Component Manufacturing, Heavy Machinery and Metal Working, Aerospace and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global robotic flexible washer industry was estimated at $1,210.0 million in 2021, and is set to reach $2,705.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Huge demand for contaminant-free devices and lack of availability of skilled personnel in the production sector drive the growth of the global robotic flexible washer market. Furthermore, a prominent rise in demand for cleanroom robots across the electrical and electronics industry will boost global market trends. Nevertheless, huge deployment costs will put brakes on the growth of the global market. However, a surge in the use of collaborative robots for cleanroom applications will create new growth avenues for the global market in the years ahead.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the growth of the global robotic flexible washer market growth due to a halt in logistics and manufacturing activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interruption in supply chain activities during the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the growth of the global market.

Industries are resuming their routine manufacturing activities in the post-COVID-19 period, thereby trying to offset the losses incurred to their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The standalone segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the type, the standalone segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global robotic flexible washer market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to its characteristics of carrying out a single operation at a time. However, the modular segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is owing to an increase in the need for multi-functioning tools.

The oil strains removal segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the application, the oil strains removal segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global robotic flexible washer market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the large-scale need for cleaning the workpieces after the completion of the manufacturing process in various industries. However, the dust removal segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be due to an increase in the need for clean work pieces for increasing its lifespan and for packaging purposes.

The auto component manufacturing segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of the end-use industry, the heavy machinery and metal working segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global robotic flexible washer market share. The growth of the segment in 2021 can be attributed to the large-scale use of cleaning arms in the manufacturing industry. Reportedly, the auto component manufacturing segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the massive application of robotic flexible washers in the auto component manufacturing segment. The report also includes other segments such as Aerospace and Defense and Others.



Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly half of the global robotic flexible washer market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the large-scale presence of manufacturing units in China, South Korea, and India. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid industrialization witnessed in developing countries.

Major market players

ABB

ADF Systems, Ltd.

BvL Oberflachentechnik

Cleaning Technologies Group (CTG)

Dalian Modern Auxiliary Machinery

DurrEcoclean

Dynamic Robotic Solutions

ELWEMA Automotive

Fives Cinetic Corp

Harry Major Machine

MTM Clean Solutions

Proceco Ltd.

SBS Ecoclean Group

Stäubli

Sugino

Tecnofirma

Valiant

The report analyzes these key players in the global robotic flexible washer market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

