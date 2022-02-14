Robot End Effector Market size worth $ 5.25 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.62% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Robot End Effector Market" By Type (Welding Guns, Grippers, Suction Cups), By Application (Handling, Welding, Assembly), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Robot End Effector Market size was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.62% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Robot End Effector Market Overview

An increase in the use of collaborative robots is the main driver of the worldwide Robot End Effector Market. These robots respond to their surroundings by interacting with them. They adjust their path or direction of operation in response to changes in the working environment. Furthermore, the adoption of automation in the manufacturing industry to complete tasks more quickly has resulted in an increase in demand for robot end effectors. Around the world, office robots are being developed to do activities that will require end effectors. In addition, multi-purpose and single-end effectors are in high demand.

Robotic installations can be found in a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, life science, and consumer products, for operations such as warehousing, assembling, transporting, holding, and cutting, among others. Even creating a commercial for a consumer product necessitates the use of technological devices that must move, alter, or spin the material in a specific way in order to achieve the right shot. As a result, automation is increasing demand for robot end effectors and is likely to continue to support the robot end-effector industry's growth. Restraints- Robotic systems with robot end effectors, on the other hand, are expensive.

Furthermore, the expense of installing them in manufacturing companies is significant, resulting in additional costs. Furthermore, they are particularly susceptible to damage while operating in heavy sectors, and their replacement or repair can be costly, limiting the market's global expansion.

Key Developments in Robot End Effector Market

December 2020 , The BGI-Lip was introduced by Piab AB. The BGI-Lip was created to pick up both tough plastic bags and stand-up pouches containing dry or wet food or substances.

, The BGI-Lip was introduced by Piab AB. The BGI-Lip was created to pick up both tough plastic bags and stand-up pouches containing dry or wet food or substances. November 2020 , Softmanbot and Zimmer Group have announced cooperation. The Zimmer Group benefited greatly from the Softmanbot research project. The manipulation of flexible components, which is researched using multiple simulation models, is one of Softmanbot's research subjects.

, Softmanbot and Zimmer Group have announced cooperation. The Zimmer Group benefited greatly from the Softmanbot research project. The manipulation of flexible components, which is researched using multiple simulation models, is one of Softmanbot's research subjects. July 2020 , Tünkers bought Nimak Group, and the majority of Nimak Group's owners transferred their shares to Tünkers Verwaltungs, based in Ratingen.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Zimmer Group, Schunk, Schmalz, Piab AB, Soft Robotics Inc., Tünkers, Robotiq, ABB, FIPA, JH Robotics, Millibar Robotics, OnRobot.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Robot End Effector Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Robot End Effector Market, By Type

Welding Guns



Grippers



Suction Cups



Tool Changers



Others

Robot End Effector Market, By Application

Handling



Welding



Assembly



Processing



Dispensing



Others

Robot End Effector Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research