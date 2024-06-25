Roborock Introduces Roborock Qrevo S: Robust Robotic Performance Meets Comprehensive Self-Cleaning

ISTANBUL, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today unveiled the Roborock Qrevo S, its latest breakthrough in robotic vacuum technology. Designed for streamlined household cleaning, this new model combines powerful performance with user-friendly features for the ultimate convenient cleaning experience. Key features include:

Multifunctional Dock: Offering an all-in-one automated solution with self-washing, air drying, dust emptying, and tank refilling

Offering an all-in-one automated solution with self-washing, air drying, dust emptying, and tank refilling 7,000Pa HyperForce Suction Power: Extracts hair and debris from floor crevices and deep within carpets

Extracts hair and debris from floor crevices and deep within carpets Dual Liftable Spinning Mops: Designed to effectively tackle stubborn stains on both smooth tiles and rough surfaces, mimicking manual mopping

Designed to effectively tackle stubborn stains on both smooth tiles and rough surfaces, mimicking manual mopping Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance: Using structured light to effortlessly detect and navigate around obstacles in cluttered environments

Ultimate Convenience: Multifunctional Dock Maximizes Efficiency

The Roborock Qrevo S revolutionizes home cleaning with its fully automated, multifunctional dock. This advanced dock manages routine tasks efficiently, allowing you to focus on the more important aspects of life. It features a three-stage mop washing process - slow pre-wash, medium rinse, and high-speed spin drying, similar to that of a washing machine. The dock dynamically adjusts speed and water flow, ensuring high efficiency and convenience with minimal effort.

The dock also features a warm air-drying system that operates with minimal noise, making it hardly noticeable in a household setting. It meticulously rotates the mop every 15 minutes to ensure uniform drying throughout. For added peace of mind, the dock is equipped with advanced safety features, including thermostat control, a fuse, and continuous software monitoring, ensuring each operation is safe and dependable.

The intelligent auto-dust emptying system of the dock adjusts based on hair accumulation, eliminating the need for manual emptying for up to seven weeks. It features 99.9% pollen filtration for a cleaner environment. The automatic water refill system covers up to 330 square meters on a single clean water tank, reducing the frequency of manual refills and streamlining your cleaning process. Easy maintenance is assured with a detachable base and an advanced filter designed to prevent clogs. Equipped with 30% faster charging, the Roborock Qrevo S minimizes downtime, maintaining readiness for efficient cleaning.

Essential Power: 7,000Pa Suction and Dual Spinning Mops for Superior Cleaning

The Roborock Qrevo S pairs 7,000Pa HyperForce suction with dual liftable spinning mops, elevating home cleaning efficiency. Its powerful suction effectively removes hair and debris from carpets and floor crevices, enhanced by a 10% increase in brush speed at full power for deeper dust extraction.

The device features an all-rubber, anti-tangle brush designed with spiral blades that transport hair to the ends for easy removal. Its floating design ensures optimal contact with uneven surfaces, maximizing cleaning effectiveness across all floor types.

The dual spinning mops, rotating at up to 200 RPM, tackle tough stains on both smooth and rough surfaces, mimicking the effectiveness of manual mopping while preventing moisture damage on short pile carpets. They are equipped with a lifting feature to prevent cross-contamination and promote air circulation, which helps prevent mold and eliminate odors during charging and storage. The mops also feature 30 adjustable levels of water flow, allowing precise dampness control for different flooring types and conditions. This comprehensive design keeps the Roborock Qrevo S ready for efficient cleaning, effortlessly maintaining a clean home environment.

Smart Mobility: Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

The Roborock Qrevo S features Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, powered by structured light, to seamlessly detect and navigate around obstacles, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning. This advanced technology empowers the vacuum to smoothly maneuver through tricky areas, such as under chairs and tables. It intelligently identifies and recommends these spots as 'No-Go Zones,' preventing jams. The smart mobility function makes the Roborock Qrevo S an efficient and dependable tool for keeping your home clean without hassle.

Pricing and Availability

You can buy Qrevo S for 33.999₺ in Roborock Türkiye website.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://tr.roborock.com.

