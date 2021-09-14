RoboForex and RoboMarkets jointly win 2 International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

RoboForex and RoboMarkets, two online trading platforms, have won the "Best Investment Products (Global) Award" and "Best ECN Broker (Europe) Award", respectively. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. Both RoboForex and RoboMarkets were evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Regarding both entities winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine commented, "Both RoboForex and RoboMarkets have been recognized for their outstanding consistency in providing standout trading platforms for facilitating the exchange of various assets worldwide."

Commenting on winning the award, Robert Stephenson (Chief Business Officer at RoboForex) said, "We at RoboForex put a lot of attention to the development of our investment products, which help our clients to increase their earning potential. CopyFX, an investment platform we created, is unique in many respects and helps clients invest considering their knowledge and acceptable risk and profitability levels and earn from successful trading and commissions received for the transactions copied by their subscribers. This award both indicates that the direction we chose is successful and provides an incentive for further development."

Commenting on winning the award, Konstantin Rashap (Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets) said, "For the second straight year, the event organizers named RoboMarkets the best ECN broker in Europe. On the one hand, it's a great honour for us to be recognized, but on the other hand, it's a quite expected result of the work we've accomplished. We put a lot of effort into improving trading conditions offered to our clients and believe that nowadays, our ECN accounts can be rightfully considered a "gold standard" for professional traders. However, despite this recognition, we're not planning to stop and will do our best to make every RoboMarkets product worthy of the highest honours from traders and experts."

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services and provides traders who work on financial markets with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. You can find more detailed information about the Company's products and activities on the official website at roboforex.com.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders who work in the financial market with access to its proprietary trading platforms. You can find more detailed information about the Company's products and activities on the official website at www.robomarkets.com .

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognize vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508879/GBM_Final_Logo.jpg

