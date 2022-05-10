Robin Joffe Appointed as Partner-Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan Middle East, Africa, and South Asia

Prior to this appointment, Joffe spearheaded Frost & Sullivan's Japan operations. He was responsible for setting up and growing the business, which currently represents one of the company's fastest-growing markets. Joffe has led in senior management positions during his stint with Gartner Inc. and was responsible for establishing Gartner Japan operations. His entrepreneur stint includes establishing two companies that helped clients with geographic expansions and go-to-market and product positioning strategies. He has played a pivotal role as a mentor and advisor to many start-ups.

"We are quite excited to bring Robin into the region. His experience building teams, growing businesses, and his client focus will open significant opportunities as we seek to invest in and grow the Frost & Sullivan brand," said Rick Ainsworth, Chief Commercial Officer at Frost & Sullivan.

Joffe said: "I am very excited to drive Frost & Sullivan's vision for the Middle East and India regions. The pandemic has driven innovations and disruptions in the market, be it in digital transformation journeys of more traditional companies or product offerings or their overall value proposition. I look forward to deeper, meaningful engagement with our clients to help them maximize their future growth potential & help them to grow faster. Also, I will work with our clients to help facilitate their direct investment across different countries and regions. The key for that lies in identifying growth opportunities that are sustainable and that keep the larger good of the society and the world in which we live in mind."

Joffe holds an MBA from Northwestern Kellogg School of Management and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. A travel enthusiast, he loves hiking, walking, and learning different languages. He is multi-lingual and looking forward to learning Arabic and Hindi.

