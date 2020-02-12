Roberto Grasso - New Managing Director of Kimbo S.p.A

With the experience of his extensive management responsibilities within the company, Grasso will be able to contribute to Kimbo's accelerated development plan in Italy and abroad. The Managing Director's contribution will be particularly decisive as regards international markets, with a view to new acquisitions both within the sector and across the entire value chain. This all adds up to further bright growth prospects for the Group, which already has a presence in some 80 countries.

Roberto Grasso - Neapolitan, like Kimbo - boasts a long international career as top manager with Ferrero, leading Italian company in the international food industry. His CV features Managing Director positions in various parts of the world, including South America, Switzerland, Scandinavia, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

"It is a true honour for me to accept this new position at the helm of Kimbo, a point of excellence in the Italian business community, a name which has contributed much to the history of coffee roasting in Italy and is now recognized abroad as the ambassador of true Neapolitan coffee," comments Roberto Grasso. "The challenge I face will be to continue growing the brand without ever losing sight of the values that have always distinguished it: quality, respect for tradition, and capacity to innovate and take the culture of coffee to the world."

Kimbo has been a leader in the coffee market in Italy for more than 50 years and a symbol of Italian coffee and Neapolitan espresso. Careful selection of raw ingredients, production control, and traceability along the entire production chain ensure product excellence while the most selective international certifications attest to its respect for natural resources and the environment. With overall revenues of approximately 200 million euros and the work of 200 employees, Kimbo is marketed in Italy through all distribution channels and abroad. Making Italian coffee known around the world and showcasing the particular qualities of Neapolitan espresso are two pillars in the company mission. The company operates with respect for people and the environment, to make a genuine, quality product, authentically made in Italy, available on national and international markets.

