Roberto Cavalli marks its return on the global scene with the launch of Cavalli Tower, an ultra-luxurious 70-storey skyscraper in Dubai

"This is an exciting chapter for the iconic Italian fashion brand, and I am thrilled to be launching Cavalli Tower just a few days before Milan Fashion Week to illustrate the fashion legend's rebirth," said Hussain Sajwani, the owner of the Cavalli brand and the founder of DAMAC Properties.

"I am committed to rebuilding the Cavalli brand and, to this end, we have invested in a globally-renowned talented design team. We plan to relaunch in key markets, and we have signed up for 5 stores in the last 18 months and also franchise partners in Europe, the Middle East and India. We plan to open a store in Miami in the next three to six months, signalling our relaunch into the North American market. Talking about the brand's business, womenswear will maintain a leading position, while we plan to expand accessories, footwear and menswear," Sajwani added.

The global businessman bought Cavalli in late 2019 through his private investment company DICO Group, with the intention of revitalising the cherished and loved Italian fashion brand.

Ennio Fontana, General Manager of Roberto Cavalli, said he is thrilled to be partnering with DAMAC — which has an established track record of working with top luxury fashion brands — on the unique project.

"In an effortless extension of its vision beyond patterns, garments and sensational catwalks, Cavalli will dominate the alluring world of home décor in unparalleled style," he said.

"We believe the Cavalli trademark comes with the promise of excellence, crafted to high-fashion perfection and DAMAC Properties and the Italian Maison share the same positioning in the luxury sector. Cavalli's glamour is matched by DAMAC's ability to create more than just residences, but luxury lifestyle experiences, creating a perfect symbiotic partnership," Fontana added.

Located in Dubai Marina, the beach-facing skyscraper boasts 70 floors of sheer luxury overlooking the beautiful Palm Jumeirah Island, with super-luxury section interiors branded by Cavalli.

The development value of the project is approximately $545 million. Construction on the tower is due to begin in 2022 and the tower is expected to be completed in four years' time.

Designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa — who also created the unique Dubai Museum of the Future — the tower is divided into three sections.

The first floors are considered luxury, the middle section is considered upper luxury, while the top floors offer super luxury features and finishes to residents.

Regardless of which section your home is, every home is guaranteed a beautiful sea view. Luxury and upper luxury sections will have access to their own sky pool and sky gardens, while the super-luxury category boasts an infinity pool, a cigar lounge and a private pavilion where residents can host their own private dinner parties and hire their own chefs.

Every home in the super luxury category will either have its own private pool or jacuzzi, and all units — whether a 2-bedroom apartment or a 5-bedroom duplex — enjoys balconies and high ceilings promoting stunning sea vistas.

Another unique feature is the tower's four-storey-high Cavalli branded lobby that leads up to a dazzling skylight. The interiors are finished out in marble finishing and wood parquet flooring, giving off an uber luxury vibe and feel. A steep wall water fountain, and other water features, offer residents and visitors soothing sounds of rainfall, emanating a relaxing and luxurious ambiance.

Cavalli Tower boasts a Malibu Bay-like beach pool in the gardens, replicating the beach down to the smallest details, including artificial sand. Surrounding the 900 square metre pool will be food outlets and lush green surroundings, creating an oasis feel.

In terms of services, residents will be spoiled for choice. Apart from a 24-hour butler service and an a la carte housekeeping service, the tower also offers babysitting, personal training, valet laundry, in-room chef services, apartment styling, in-room gardening, event planning and in-house nursing.

Sajwani concluded: "Cavalli Tower embodies the Italian luxury legend's global expansion into building sectors. My vision as owner of Cavalli is to innovate the brand in areas where I believe it could expand, all the while carrying forward Roberto Cavalli's legacy by respecting its established fashion traditions and artistic leanings".

The launch comes at a time when Dubai's property market is recovering at a quicker rate than analysts predicted, with total sales closing in on the Dh100 billion (c. €23 billion) mark for 2021. Off-plan sales which were affected by Covid-19 circumstances due to a dip in travel and tourism are also seeing a strong recovery. DAMAC anticipates that Cavalli Tower will garner strong interest from Russian and European clients, who are loyal Cavalli customers.

