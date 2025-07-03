DUBAI, UAE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to share Robert MacDonald, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Bybit, has been featured by the prestigious trade magazine Asian Legal Business (ALB) among Asia's top 15 chief compliance officers. The trailblazing changemakers are recognized for their pioneering work in redefining regulatory compliance as a strategic growth engine in the digital asset industry.

Robert MacDonald, Bybit Chief Compliance Officer, Makes Asian Legal Business' Top 15 in 2025

Acknowledging the fresh challenges faced by chief compliance officers in an era of fragmented regulations, ALB Magazine highlights MacDonald's demonstrable leadership in navigating cryptocurrency complexities through "regulatory diplomacy." He has been instrumental in reinforcing Bybit's commitment to legal integrity and robust governance while balancing sustainable growth. His background in regulatory compliance and combating financial crime has positioned Bybit at the forefront of industry best practices.

MacDonald's extensive experience includes serving with the U.K. Ministry of Justice and engaging with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global financial crime watchdog, before transitioning to an international career in the private sector where he has applied his regulatory expertise to business growth strategies.

The list showcases Asia's best compliance leaders from diverse sectors including the world's leading financial service institutions, emerging cryptocurrency exchanges, technology giants, luxury brands, and multinational corporations, highlighting the strategic importance of compliance roles across industries in today's complex regulatory environment.

"I'm truly honoured to be recognised in the June 2025 edition of ALB. Grateful to be featured among such esteemed peers and for the opportunity to contribute to the evolving crypto compliance landscape in Asia. My journey in crypto over the last 3 to 4 years has seen the adoption of crypto and practical use cases grow exponentially," said Robert MacDonald, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Bybit. "From 'HODLing', trading to daily spending via card partnerships to institutional adoption. This growth has led to greater awareness and understanding from global regulators and emerging market regulators keen to understand the technology for adoption and regulatory frameworks in their own jurisdictions," he said.

"My journey with Bybit has seen Bybit grow from 30 million registered users to over 70 million users. This growth has seen Bybit obtain a number of new licences, to name a few: Austria (MiCAR), UAE, Turkey and Georgia. Obtaining and maintaining these licences aligns with our broader commitment to providing secure, compliant and regulated services across global markets," MacDonald reflected on his Bybit experience.

Robert MacDonald was appointed Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Bybit in September 2024. Prior to joining Bybit, MacDonald started his career in criminal justice as a UK-qualified barrister before transitioning to the public sector and later to multinationals in financial services, technology, and crypto and Web3.

The ALB Asia recognition underscores the growing importance of compliance leadership in the digital asset sector, where regulatory frameworks continue to develop across multiple jurisdictions. MacDonald's work demonstrates how proactive engagement with regulatory challenges can create sustainable competitive advantages rather than simply managing operational risks.

