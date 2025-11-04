Road Transport Logistics Market to Reach $6.9 Trillion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global road transport logistics market is experiencing growth due to surge in e-commerce activity, increase in demand for efficient supply chains, infrastructure development, and rise in need for timely delivery across various industries.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Road Transport Logistics Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by End User (Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Wholesale and Retail Trade, Others), by Service Type (Express and Parcel Services, Freight Forwarding, Third-Party Logistics), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. According to the report, the 'road transport logistics market' was valued at $4.1 trillion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $6.9 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global road transport logistics market is primarily driven by rising e-commerce activity, growing international and domestic trade, and the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery services. Advancements in vehicle technology, including telematics and fleet management systems, have improved operational efficiency and route optimization. Infrastructure development and government initiatives to enhance road connectivity further support market expansion. Additionally, the growing need for temperature-controlled transportation for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods boosts demand. The shift toward sustainable logistics and the integration of electric and alternative-fuel vehicles are also shaping the future of the road transport logistics market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325751

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $4.1 trillion Market Size in 2034 $6.9 trillion CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 354 Segments covered Vehicle Type, End User, Service Type, Destination and Region. Drivers Rise in E-Commerce and Demand for Last-Mile Delivery Services Advancements in Digital Logistics and Real-Time Tracking Solutions Increase in Adoption of Sustainable and Electric Vehicles in Logistics Opportunity Expansion of Cross-Border Trade and Free Trade Agreements Growth Of Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Technologies Restraints High Fuel Costs and Fluctuating Oil Prices Stringent Government Regulations and Compliance Costs

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325751

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 the Russia-Ukraine war has significantly disrupted the global road transport logistics market, particularly in Eastern Europe. The conflict has led to the destruction of key infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and has caused severe driver shortages as many Ukrainian drivers returned home to serve in the military. This has strained logistics operations across Europe, especially in countries like Poland and Germany that heavily relied on Ukrainian drivers.

The war has forced the rerouting of cargo through alternative ports and overland routes, increasing transit times and costs . Fuel prices have also surged due to the conflict, further escalating operational expenses for logistics companies . Despite these challenges, the industry has shown resilience by adapting to new routes and integrating into European supply chains, highlighting the critical need for investment in infrastructure and workforce development to mitigate ongoing disruptions.

The Light Commercial Vehicles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for last-mile delivery services, particularly driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector. LCVs offer flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and easy navigation through urban and semi-urban areas, making them ideal for transporting goods over short distances. Their lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs compared to heavy-duty vehicles also contribute to their widespread adoption. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to increase in demand for long-haul freight transport, infrastructure development, and advancements in vehicle technology. The expansion of e-commerce and global trade necessitates robust logistics solutions, further propelling the HCV market.

The wholesale and retail trade segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the wholesale and retail trade held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This is due to the surge in consumer demand and the rapid expansion of organized retail and e-commerce channels worldwide. Retailers and wholesalers rely heavily on road transport logistics to ensure timely and efficient delivery of goods across distribution centers, stores, and customers. The need for flexible, responsive supply chains and real-time inventory management has also driven investment in advanced logistics solutions within this segment, further reinforcing its dominant role in the market. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to the increase in demand for energy resources, particularly natural gas and refined petroleum products, which require efficient and reliable transportation networks.

Buy this Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/road-transport-logistics-market/purchase-options

The freight forwarding segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the freight forwarding segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is driven by its critical role in coordinating shipments, managing documentation, and offering multimodal transport solutions, helping businesses streamline supply chains and reduce operational complexities and costs. However, the third party logistics segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to the surge in e-commerce, globalization of supply chains, and the need for cost-effective logistics solutions. By outsourcing logistics functions, companies can focus on core competencies while leveraging 3PL providers' expertise in transportation, warehousing, and distribution.

The domestic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of destination, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This is primarily due to the robust demand for regional transportation services, facilitated by increased local production, consumer demand, and the need for efficient delivery within national borders. However, the international segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to increase in cross-border trade, globalization, and advancements in transportation infrastructure. Enhanced connectivity and trade agreements facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods across borders, boosting demand for international logistics services.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, Asia-pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is driven by robust economic growth, substantial infrastructure investments, and the expansion of e-commerce across key markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's extensive manufacturing base and increasing consumer demand further bolster the need for efficient logistics solutions.

However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034, this is driven by factors such as increasing cross-border trade, advancements in transportation infrastructure, and the rise of e-commerce.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A325751

Leading Market Players: -

DHL GROUP

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Geodis SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Road transport logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Automotive and Transportation Industry:

The Global Software Defined Vehicle Market Size USD 1902.9 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The Global Golf Cart Market Size USD 3.5 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.

The Global Electric Bike Market Size USD 118.6 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions'. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg