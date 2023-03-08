Road Marking Materials Market to Hit USD 8.99 billion by 2029, set to rise with infrastructure development surge | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

The increase in investment in making roads safer is a major factor driving the growth of the global road marking materials market

PUNE, India, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global road marking materials market registered a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.99 billion by 2029.

Road marking materials can be referred to utilize on the roadways and pathways to communicate and guidance information to drivers and pedestrians. Uniformity in the markings is standardized to prevent driveway confusion and improve the road safety. Additionally, the technological advancements like marking longevity, retro reflectivity and low installation expense are implemented to improve the scope of market potential for road marking materials.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the road marking materials market in the forecast period are the rise in the expenditure on the safer roads. Furthermore, the current infrastructure and the roadway projects in the advancing countries is further anticipated to propel the growth of the road marking materials market. Moreover, the safer roads positively influence the GDP which is further estimated to cushion the growth of the road marking materials market. On the other hand, the cautious approach of road contractors is further projected to impede the growth of the road marking materials market in the timeline period.

Road Marking Materials Market Recent Developments

In October 2022 , Ingevity Corporation completed the acquisition of privately owned Ozark Materials in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 325 million . Ingevity expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to Ingevity's earnings per share. The business will be included in Ingevity's Performance Chemicals segment.

Road Marking innovations highlight how technology is driving change at Traffic

A knee-high robot that marks white lines accurately and at high speed; innovative paint that can deal with the road surface at level crossings; a ride-on road marker that resembles a Harley Davidson – but is silent; and new treatments that are durable, skid-resistant and highly visible even on a wet night – the road marking sector will demonstrate how much it is working on roads for the future.

Investing More on Safer Roads

According to the Organization of Safe International Road Transport, 3,287 people perish on average on the world's roads each day, or about 1.25 million people per year. Poor traffic conditions are primarily to blame for these occurrences. To prevent mishaps brought on by weather-related factors and reduced sight of road markings at night and during the day, safer roadways are required. To decrease the number of people who lose their lives in traffic mishaps, governments in many countries, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Switzerland, have taken action to improve road condition and provide appropriate road markings. This is anticipated to raise the use of road marking materials, driving growth in the market for these materials worldwide over the upcoming years.

The demand for road marking materials is expected to witness moderately high growth in China, owing to the increase in infrastructural expenditure and construction of roads, parking lots, etc.

The rapid industrialization of emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are expected to boost market demand. Infrastructure investment in China has historically been a major driver of economic growth. Faced with a slowing economy, the government is now hoping that infrastructure development can continue to spur growth as it has in the past, despite a rapid slowing in investment growth over the last decade and the dual priorities of increasing spending and reducing government debt. As the central government tightens its grip on monetary and fiscal policy, funding will primarily go to long-term infrastructure projects that will help secure the country's future, such as transportation, affordable housing, and safety.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The need for road marking materials has been spurred by rapid industrialisation and increased production capacity. Paint-based marking has grown in popularity as a result of its widespread use on highways.

The market demand has risen as government rules and road safety requirements have improved.

Restraints:

One of the primary restrictions on the road marking materials industry is road contractors' cautious approach. Several road contractors want low-cost, basic items, while others need high-performance solutions at low, competitive pricing.

Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for road safety and security.

Growing awareness about the benefits of using road marking materials.

Rising number of infrastructure development projects worldwide.

Technological advancements in the field of road marking materials production.

Stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of road markings.

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD 4.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 USD 8.99 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4 % Regions Covered North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Market Drivers Rapid industrialization, combined with increased production capacity, has increased demand for road marking materials.

Vendor Insights:

The road marking materials market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

The key market players of road marking materials market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Ennis-Flint, Inc., SWARCO AG, Geveko Markings, 3M, Asler Lacke Switzerland, Kataline Group, Ozark Materials LLC., and Sealmaster.

Key Market Segments: Global Road Marking Materials Market

Road Marking Materials Market by Type, 2023-2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Performance-Based Markings

Paint-Based Markings

Road Marking Materials Market by Application, 2023-2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Into Road & Highway Marking

Parking Lot Marking

Factory Marking

Airport Marking

Anti-Skid

Road Marking Materials Market Trends

Road marking materials are used for road signalization purposes when it is applied on the road with or without anti-skid aggregates and with or without dropped-on glass beads. It is mentioned on the product with indications on types and proportions of dropped-on glass beads and/or anti-skid aggregates.

The longitudinal marking is generally provided along the traffic movement. The broken lines, single/double continuous lines, and continuity lines are classified under longitudinal marking.

Marking across the carriage for traffic control with broken lines, single/double continuous lines Stop marking and Give Way marking are classified under Transverse Marking (TM).

Road Marking Materials Market Driver:

According to the WHO, approximately 1.3 million people die from road collisions or accidents each year. The WHO started the Decade of Action for Road Safety at the end of October 2021 to end this crisis. Thus, the growing need for road safety globally will have a positive impact on the market in focus during the forecast period.

Increased investment on the construction of roads is projected to benefit the sector. Investment in the construction of road networks that will bring economic and social benefits to communities. The benefits of fostering goodwill among communities through the construction of roads and the promotion of trade are likely to provide opportunities for the demand for road marking materials.

Road Marking Materials Market Challenge:

NordicCert is a certification system for road marking materials in Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The approval is based on the monitored and documented performance measurements of material samples that are applied to test fields on public roads. The rejection of road marking materials can be a challenge for vendors and negatively impact the market in focus.

There are some constraints and obstacles facing the overall development of the industry that will impede it. A main factor expected to delay development during the projected era is the fluctuating cost of raw materials such as pigments, resins, and additives that are derived from crude oil. In addition, the key factor inhibiting demand growth is the cautious policy of road contractors. Related to different political concerns, strict regulatory policies on solvent-based road markers, dysfunctional oil and gas markets around the world are the possible constraints that hamper the overall development of the global demand for road marking materials.

Key Question Answered

What is the current scenario of the global road marking materials market?

What are the emerging technologies for the development of the road marking materials market?

What are the historical size and the present size of the market segments and their future potential?

What are the major catalysts for the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms?

What are the evolving opportunities for the players in the market?

Which are the key regions from the investment perspective?

What are the key strategies being adopted by the major players to up their market shares?

