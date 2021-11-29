RNA Analytics wins 'Technology Firm of the Year' at the Insurance Asset Management Awards 2021

REIGATE, England, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

RNA Analytics wins big at the prestigious Insurance Asset Management (IAM) Awards

In its third year, the IAM addresses the key regulatory and investment challenges currently facing insurers globally, recognising their successes

The win follows RNA's recent string of achievements including award wins, opening a new London HQ and appointing a new EMEA MD

RNA Analytics, a global leader in actuarial and risk management, has been awarded the 'Technology Firm of the Year' title at the Insurance Asset Management Awards, 2021. Returning for its third year, the awards recognise the successes and achievements from within the insurance market across the world. The conference, in which the awards follow, reflects on:

Economic, regulatory and legislative challenges

Investment strategies and asset allocation

Risk management strategies

The increasing role that sustainability plays in insurance

As a global enterprise built up of global leaders in the actuarial and insurance sectors, RNA Analytics focuses on developing market-leading actuarial software while offering expert consultancy services to ensure the streamlining of processes for customers across the world with varying degrees of resources and regulatory readiness. This award solidifies RNA's position as leaders within the insurance sector both in Europe and globally, and its work to support customers remotely during the last 18 months.

EMEA Managing Director, Javier Alvarez, commented on the win: "We couldn't be happier to be awarded this title. Our consultants and teams work tirelessly to ensure our customers receive expert consultancy services, accompanied by market-leading risk management solutions. To close out 2021 with another award win and in such a prestigious category, is a remarkable way to end what has been a turbulent year for all."

Vicky Daniels, Global Marketing Manager at RNA Analytics added: "We would like to extend our thanks to Insurance Asset Management for awarding us with this incredible accolade. It's a fantastic way to mark the hard work of our global teams and we look forward to what 2022 will bring!"

RNA Analytics has enjoyed continued development, market, and customer growth during the past 18 months, assisting customers throughout the disruption caused by Covid-19, the global IFRS 17 implementation, and the accelerated development of digital transformation within the insurance and risk management sectors.

To learn more about RNA Analytics' consultancy products, technical services, and actuarial solutions, visit www.rnaanalytics.com





About RNA Analytics

RNA Analytics is a global actuarial and risk management firm headquartered in Reigate, United Kingdom. The RNA Analytics Team is located across the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, and provides actuarial and risk management consulting services to financial institutions around the world. https://www.rnaanalytics.com/

