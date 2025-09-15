RLC Global Forum 2026 to Convene in Riyadh as Global Growth Crossroads Emerge

Against a backdrop of shifting cross-border commerce, evolving consumption patterns, and the global AI imperative, the RLC Global Forum returns to Riyadh to shape the future of retail and consumer-facing industries at a defining moment for growth.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RLC Global Forum has confirmed Riyadh as the host city for its flagship 2026 meeting, taking place on 3 - 4 February under the strategic theme "Growth Crossroads."

The announcement follows a record-breaking 2025 edition, which convened over 2,000 senior leaders from 42 countries and generated tangible outcomes across cross-border commerce, grocery retail, luxury, technology, and innovation.

RLC Global Forum

The 2026 program will bring together regional and global leaders to focus on:

Public-private leadership sessions addressing cross-industry and policy priorities.

Retail, real estate and infrastructure tracks on future lifestyle destinations.

Innovation showcases across luxury, fashion, beauty, grocery, and fintech.

Cross-sector working groups on trade, labor, and regional integration.

As the Gulf emerges as a center of gravity for retail innovation and investment, the Forum strengthens its global commitment to multilateral dialogue and cross-market collaboration, connecting growth hubs from the Global South with established economies to build a more resilient and inclusive future.

RLC 2026 speakers include:

Sam Kim , Vice Chairman & Group CEO, Lotte Retail , South Korea

, Vice Chairman & Group CEO, , André Maeder , CEO, Selfridges Group, UK

, CEO, Selfridges Group, UK Marco Bizzarri , Co-founder and CEO, Forel, Italy

, Co-founder and CEO, Forel, Alison Rehill-Erguven , CEO, Cenomi Centers, KSA

, CEO, Cenomi Centers, KSA Sima Ved , Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group, UAE

, Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group, UAE Geoffroy Van Raemdonck , Independent Director, Moncler Group, USA

, Independent Director, Moncler Group, Dr. Bander Hamooh, CEO, Panda Retail Company, KSA

CEO, Panda Retail Company, KSA Michael Chalhoub , CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE

, CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE Jaume Miquel Naudi , Chairman & CEO, Tendam, Spain

, Chairman & CEO, Tendam, Spain Selvane Mohandas du Menil , Managing Director, IADS, France

, Managing Director, IADS, Stefania Lazzaroni , CEO, Altagamma, Italy

, CEO, Altagamma, Mina Fader , Managing Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania , USA

, Managing Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, The Wharton School, , USA Dr. Martyn Davies , Executive Advisor, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, KSA

, Executive Advisor, for City, KSA Emanuela Prandelli , PhD, LVMH Professor of Fashion and Luxury Management, Bocconi University , Italy

, PhD, LVMH Professor of Fashion and Luxury Management, , Fahed Ghanim , CEO, Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle, UAE

, CEO, – Lifestyle, UAE Sebastian Suhl , CEO, END., UK

"In a world that's being rewired, the pursuit of growth has never been more strategic," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. "By selecting Riyadh once again, we are placing the Forum at the center of a region driving new forms of growth and exploring how these emerging hubs connect with established markets to shape the future of retail and trade."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772770/RLC_Global_Forum.jpg