Rix.GG announces "Lightning" VALORANT Roster

Rix.GG Lightning is currently trialling coaches but has not made an official decision. The team will be managed by Nicole "Wolf" Sølvmose.

Prior to joining Rix.GG Lightning, this roster played under team name LaGals, consistently winning all-female and marginalised gender tournaments in the EU. The team will be looking to compete in both all-female, marginalised gender and open tournaments.

Jamie Lewis, founder and CEO, said: "This could be one of the best kept secrets in esports! So many people have worked so hard to put this together to ensure Rix.GG has one of the absolute best female and marginalised gender teams in Europe. We are incredibly excited to welcome all five of the new players and cannot wait to see how the Rix.GG setup can benefit the team."

Nicole "Wolf" Sølvmose, Head of Esports Inclusion and Team Manager, said: "We're looking at some of the most dedicated and talented players in the world. They are going to take us all by storm and while they are at it, they're going to make a change so big that it will resonate within the Esports profession and beyond. Breaking records and breaking negative stereotypical thought-barriers. From the bottom of my heart, I believe that this team will make it to the top. They have got the dedication; they have got the fire and the strive to become the best."

