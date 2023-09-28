RiverStone International to Drive Investment Strategy with Clearwater Analytics

Delivers Greater Transparency for Lloyd's Reporting and RiverStone International's Growing Business

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that RiverStone International, a leading global nonlife run-off insurance business specialist and the largest provider of legacy solutions in the Lloyd's market, has successfully implemented the Clearwater platform. Selected for its investment accounting and reporting capabilities, the Clearwater platform today automates and streamlines RiverStone's data consolidation, investment accounting, trade reconciliation, and reporting processes.

RiverStone International will leverage Clearwater to help diversify their investment strategy, scale their business quickly with newly acquired books of business, consolidate the single view of a multi-manager strategy, and bolster industry expertise. Clearwater eliminates the need to manually process and reconcile data from different sources and systems, while providing users with a daily comprehensive view of an entire portfolio across all asset classes.

"By leveraging Clearwater's platform, we now have a daily comprehensive view of our entire portfolio across all asset classes," said Neil Taylor, Group Chief Investment Officer at RiverStone International. "Clearwater's technology and our increased transparency will allow for data-driven investment decision making and support our global growth ambitions."

"Our team implemented RiverStone International in a remarkable four-month window and now provides their managers with a 'single pane of glass' view of their entire portfolio across all asset classes. Clearwater supports leading global insurers in a direct relationship across the globe with over $6 trillion in assets flowing through the system on a daily basis," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We help global insurers and reinsurers such as RiverStone International, as well as U.S. and Bermuda-based insurers, and we have a large presence across the European insurance market, making Clearwater the de-facto solution for investment accounting and reporting processes."

About RiverStone International

RiverStone International is an industry-leading acquirer and reinsurer of legacy and discontinued insurance business and the largest provider of legacy solutions in the Lloyd's market. Operating in the UK company and Lloyd's of London markets, Bermuda, and Europe, RiverStone International has transacted a wide variety of deals – from insurance and reinsurance portfolio transfers to company purchases, acquiring over US$14.1 billion of liabilities since 2010 and with around US$7.5 billion of total liabilities. RiverStone International's highly skilled and tenured professionals employ ownership, accountability, commitment, and an open and flexible approach to all transactions to provide transactional certainty, deliver desired outcomes and maintain clients' reputations. For further information about RiverStone International please visit: www.rsml.co.uk

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com .

