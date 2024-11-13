RiverFort Global Capital funds Ariana Resources with up to US$5M Strategic Project Financing and up to A$500K Equity Investment to Advance Key Gold Projects

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverFort Global Capital Ltd. ("RiverFort") is pleased to announce a US$5,000,000 Strategic Project Financing agreement with Ariana Resources plc (AAU.LN), the AIM-listed gold exploration, development and production company. This financing will drive Ariana's development of the Dokwe Gold Project in Zimbabwe and support its other project interests ahead of an ASX dual listing. RiverFort has funded US$2,000,000 upfront and has agreed to cornerstone no less than A$350k in equity (up to A$500k) in their planned ASX dual listing. Ariana envisages that funds will be repaid from operational cashflow over the 18 month term, but the company retains at its option to settle the payments in shares to preserve capital runway as the board elects.

Key Highlights:

Immediate Project Acceleration: Ariana will use proceeds to commence work on the Dokwe Feasibility Study in particular.

As part of the ASX dual listing, RiverFort will cornerstone Ariana's planned ASX equity placing, furthering our commitment to their long-term growth. Long-Term Funding: Ariana has access to the headline US$5m over four years, providing flexibility to advance projects through exploration and into construction.

Supporting Sustainable Growth in High-Potential Markets

This financing and equity investment reflect RiverFort's commitment to empowering companies with innovative financing solutions that align with their long-term goals. By supporting Ariana's Dokwe Project, RiverFort is helping to unlock significant gold resources in Zimbabwe while supporting Ariana's growth across Africa and Europe.

We look forward to partnering with Ariana Resources as they expand their gold production capabilities. This strategic investment underscores RiverFort's commitment to supporting projects with substantial growth potential, as we have successfully done with other companies within the resources sector, such as Cerro De Pasco.

Dr. Kerim Sener, Managing Director of Ariana Resources, commented:

"We are very pleased to enter into this Strategic Project Financing Agreement that has been arranged by RiverFort Global Capital Ltd at this important time in our development. Significantly, this funding is intended to be non-dilutive and forms a key part of our strategy in the lead up to our planned ASX IPO.

Having access to this capital enables the Company to immediately advance the Dokwe Project into its planned Feasibility Study programme, which will initially include additional exploration of the project to prove up additional resource upside."

About RiverFort Global Capital

RiverFort Global Capital provides tailored debt and equity financing to high-growth companies listed on major exchanges in London, Europe, Australia, and Canada. We partner closely with management teams to deliver customised funding solutions, broadening access to diverse capital sources. Our mission is to create a sustainable alignment between our funding and the long-term goals of our investee companies, driving measurable growth and value that reflect positively in the equity market.

Our approach includes working with companies to set clear, value-driven milestones. This may involve structured advances, milestone-based funding, or immediate capital injections, each designed to support companies at critical stages in their growth journey and help them achieve strategic objectives.

