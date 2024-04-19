Risk Analytics Market worth $180.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Risk Analytics Market is estimated to grow from USD 59.7 billion in 2024 to USD 180.9 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Several trends fuel the global spread of Risk Analytics. Increasingly Increasing Data Complexity, Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions A growing talent pool of data scientists and engineers is building the necessary tools and infrastructure. Governments are recognizing the potential of risk analytics for economic growth and are investing in research and development. These trends make DI more accessible and valuable, leading to its global adoption.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2023 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering,Risk Type, Risk stages, Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), FIS(US), Moody's Analytics (US), ProcessUnity(US), ServiceNow (US), Marsh (US), Aon (UK), MetricStream (US), Resolver (Canada), SAP (Germany), Milliman(US), LogicManager(US), Provenir(US), SAI360(US), Deloitte(UK), OneTrust(US), Diligent(US), Alteryx(US), CRISIL(India), Archer(US), ZestyAI(US), Fusion Risk Management(US), RiskVille(Ireland), SPIN Analytics(UK), Kyvos Insights(US), Imperva(US), Cirium(UK), Quantexa(UK), ClickUp(US), Sprinto(US), Ventiv(US), Adenza(US), Centrl.AI(Canada), SafetyCulture(Australia), Quantifi(US), CubeLogic(UK), Onspring(US), Riskoptics(US)

By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the Risk Analytics Market, the highest CAGR of services is fueled by Increasing Complexity of Risks, AI and machine learning advancements, big data analytics integration, business process optimization, cloud-based solutions adoption, data-driven culture, and diverse industry adoption. These trends reflect a global shift towards leveraging data for competitive advantage, driving a continuous need for sophisticated risk analytics services across sectors. As businesses prioritize agility, the growth of services in the Risk Analytics Market is driven by the need for effective risk management strategies in an increasingly complex and uncertain business environment.

By Type, GRC software is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024

GRC software typically offers comprehensive solutions that cover a wide range of risk management needs, including compliance management, policy management, audit management, and risk assessment. They also provide organizations with enhanced visibility into their risk landscape. Through features such as risk assessment, risk monitoring, and reporting, organizations can identify and prioritize risks more effectively, enabling proactive risk management strategies. GRC software streamlines risk management processes through automation, reducing manual effort and increasing efficiency. Tasks such as risk assessments, control testing, and incident management can be automated, freeing up resources to focus on strategic risk mitigation efforts. the combination of comprehensive functionality, regulatory compliance support, efficiency gains, scalability, integration capabilities, and culture enhancement makes GRC software a preferred choice for many organizations seeking to manage risk effectively.

By Vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Healthcare and Lifesciences is experiencing a surge in the adoption of risk analytics due to a confluence of factors. Healthcare providers and life sciences companies wants to ensure the safety and well-being of patients. Risk analytics helps in identifying potential risks to patient safety, such as medication errors, adverse events, and medical device failures. The healthcare and life sciences industries are heavily regulated, with strict guidelines for patient care, data privacy, drug development, and clinical trials. Risk analytics helps organizations ensure compliance with these regulations by identifying and mitigating risks of non-compliance. Healthcare organizations and life sciences companies also face financial risks associated with fraud, billing errors, revenue cycle management, and reimbursement challenges. Risk analytics helps in detecting anomalies and optimizing financial processes to mitigate these risks.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth in the Risk Analytics Market, boasting the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This surge is primarily attributed to rising demand for data-driven decision-making solutions, expanding digital transformation initiatives across industries.. Moreover, the region's favorable regulatory environment, growing investments in big data analytics, and the integration of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) further propel APAC's dominance in Risk Analytics Market growth.

Top Key Companies in Risk Analytics Market:

The major risk analytics software and service providers include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), FIS(US), Moody's Analytics (US), ProcessUnity(US), ServiceNow (US), Marsh (US), Aon (UK), MetricStream (US), Resolver (Canada), SAP (Germany), Milliman(US), LogicManager(US), Provenir(US), SAI360(US), Deloitte(UK), OneTrust(US), Diligent(US), Alteryx(US), CRISIL(India), Archer(US), ZestyAI(US), Fusion Risk Management(US), RiskVille(Ireland), SPIN Analytics(UK), Kyvos Insights(US), Imperva(US), Cirium(UK), Quantexa(UK), ClickUp(US), Sprinto(US), Ventiv(US), Adenza(US), Centrl.AI(Canada), SafetyCulture(Australia), Quantifi(US), CubeLogic(UK), Onspring(US), Riskoptics(US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the Risk Analytics Market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Orcale announced Oracle Risk Management Cloud in Release 24B . It offers comprehensive solution designed to help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their business operations. It offers advanced analytics, automation, and collaboration tools to streamline risk management.

, Orcale announced Oracle Risk Management Cloud in Release . It offers comprehensive solution designed to help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their business operations. It offers advanced analytics, automation, and collaboration tools to streamline risk management. In March 2024 , FIS Global announces card fraud detection capabilities leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) with aim to bolster FIS's ability to identify and prevent fraudulent transactions, providing greater security for cardholders and financial institutions alike.

, FIS Global announces card fraud detection capabilities leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) with aim to bolster FIS's ability to identify and prevent fraudulent transactions, providing greater security for cardholders and financial institutions alike. In March 2024 , Aon acquired an AI-powered platform to assist fleet and mobility clients in making data-driven decisions, enhancing operational efficiency and risk management. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze data and provide insights, enabling clients to optimize their fleet operations and improve decision-making processes.

, Aon acquired an AI-powered platform to assist fleet and mobility clients in making data-driven decisions, enhancing operational efficiency and risk management. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze data and provide insights, enabling clients to optimize their fleet operations and improve decision-making processes. In March 2024 , Crisp joined Resolver, with the aim to enhance Resolver's risk intelligence capabilities by integrating Crisp's expertise and technology into its platform, offering clients improved risk assessment and mitigation tools.

, Crisp joined Resolver, with the aim to enhance Resolver's risk intelligence capabilities by integrating Crisp's expertise and technology into its platform, offering clients improved risk assessment and mitigation tools. In February 2024 , SAS partnered with Carahsoft to bring analytics, AI, and data management solutions to the public sector. The aim is to leverage SAS's expertise in advanced analytics and Carahsoft's extensive government market reach to offer tailored solutions that enable public sector organizations to harness the power of data for informed decision-making and improved outcomes.

Risk Analytics Market Advantages:

By offering insights into potential risks, opportunities, and trends, risk analytics helps organisations make data-driven decisions that improve strategic planning and resource allocation.

In order to improve risk management procedures and lessen exposure to possible threats, risk analytics solutions assist businesses in identifying, evaluating, and mitigating risks across a range of business activities, including finance, operations, and compliance.

Through real-time monitoring and anomaly detection made possible by risk analytics, organisations may proactively address shifting market situations, legal requirements, and cybersecurity threats.

Risk analytics solutions assist organisations lower operating costs, increase productivity, and streamline compliance activities, which results in cost savings and resource optimisation. They do this by streamlining risk management procedures and automating routine work.

Accurate risk assessments, audit trails, and reporting capabilities are just a few of the ways that risk analytics solutions help organisations comply with regulations and stay out of trouble.

Organisations can enhance their resilience and competitiveness by anticipating and mitigating potential hazards before they materialise through the use of predictive modelling and advanced analytics approaches in risk analytics.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Risk Analytics Market by offering, risk type, risk stages, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze the competitive developments, such as partnerships, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, in the Risk Analytics Market

