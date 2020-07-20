Rising Violence Cases Catapults Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Market, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The concealed weapon detection systems market shall surpass a threshold of US$ 300 Mn by 2030, concludes Future Market Insights' recently published report.

Weapon detection systems have come a long way from being mere metal detectors to technologically sophisticated and smartly enhanced systems. Over the years, incidences of gun-based violence and otherwise have registered an alarming increase. Moreover, the threat of terrorism has heightened the need for conducting proper security checks at airports, banks, shopping complexes and educational institutions.

Episodes of violent protest movements, insurgencies and armed conflicts in politically volatile regions has necessitated upgradation of the security apparatus, leading to an uptick in the adoption of concealed weapon detection systems.

As violence patterns evolve, governments are seeking out advanced weapons detection systems to safeguard their citizens from harm. These typically include microwave holography, acoustic detection and x-ray imaging.

"As technology progresses, manufacturers are seeking to develop smart, concealed and portable weapons detection systems, greatly augmenting the scope of the market," infers an FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11898

Key Takeaways from FMI's Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Report

Concealed weapon detection systems market shall expand at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

North America shall hold the lion's share of the market, due to increasing incidences of lone-wolf attacks

shall hold the lion's share of the market, due to increasing incidences of lone-wolf attacks Millimeter wave body scanners shall generate maximum growth opportunities

Over 2000 units of concealed weapon detection systems units will be sold by 2030-end

Terahertz scanners exhibit bullish prospects throughout the forecast period

Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Market- Key Trends

Integration of technological advancements such as 3D-holographic millimeter-wave imaging capabilities shall provide immense boost to the market

Reduction in air travel and banning of public events due to COVID-19 shall hinder growth

High capital expenditure shall restrict the entry of SMEs into the market

Skewed average pricing mechanisms shall generate fluctuating growth prospects across different regions

For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11898

Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Market- Region-wise Analysis

Average pricing of concealed weapon detection products ranks highest in the Middle East & Africa

& Europe ranks the least in terms of concealed weapon detection product pricing

ranks the least in terms of concealed weapon detection product pricing LATAM and South Asia are generating immense demand for concealed weapon detection systems

are generating immense demand for concealed weapon detection systems United States shall remain the market hegemon due to the enactment of equivocal gun laws

Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the concealed weapon detection systems landscape include: Leidos, INO, QinetiQ, TeraSense Group, Smiths Detection Group Ltd, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, and MC2 Technologies among others.

Key market players are investing in research and development activities in order to usher in new detection technologies and enhance the efficacy, safety and reliability of the products. Moreover, companies such as Patriot One Technologies have forged partnerships and collaborations with other players, in this case with March Networks an IP service providers, to develop state-of-the-art detection solutions.

Request special price for this report to our sales executive@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-11898

Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Market Taxonomy

Product

Millimeter Wave Body Scanners

Active Millimeter Wave Body Scanners



Passive Millimeter Wave Body Scanners

X-Ray Body Scanners

Backscatter X-Ray Scanners



Transmission X-Ray Scanners

Terahertz Body Scanners

Type

Stationery

Mobile

Application

Transportation Infrastructure

Correctional Facilities

Stadiums and Sports Arenas

Military and Defense

Others

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Germany

U.K

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia and Pacific

India

ASEAN

Oceania

Rest of Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Northern Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

Rest of MEA

Is Creating a Recession-Proof Business Possible? Read more at https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/353033

More Insights on the Concealed Weapon Detection Systems Market

FMI's recently published report on the concealed weapon detection systems market offers a comprehensive insight about the prominent dynamics shaping the market's growth trajectory throughout the forecast period of 2020-2030. The report has been segregated into prominent segments, with each segment analyzed across several prominent geographies. The report provides an unbiased assessment of all growth parameters, helping readers take balanced decisions.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Landscape

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market: FMI's study on the advanced persistent threat protection market offers comprehensive insights on the business models, key strategies and respective market shares of prominent players within the landscape for the upcoming decade.

3D-Scanners Market: Delve into FMI's exhaustive study on the 3D-Scanners market, bringing to the fore insights about the prominent drivers, opportunities and restraints associated with its growth trajectory for the 2020-2030 forecast period.

CCTV Camera Market: The CCTV camera market report published by FMI elucidates on the vital growth dynamics impacting revenue prospects across four segments in eight prominent regions. The market has been profiled for the assessment period of 2019-2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/concealed-weapon-detection-systems-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/concealed-weapon-detection-systems-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights