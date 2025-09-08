Rising Star ASTRAUX Shines at IFA Berlin, Accelerates Expansion Across Key EU Markets

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai-based lifestyle tech brand ASTRAUX made a powerful statement at the 2025 IFA Berlin, unveiling three original products that drew massive crowds and positioned the company as one of the most talked-about names in green mobility and smart living. As part of its global growth strategy, ASTRAUX announced an accelerated expansion into four core EU markets — Germany, France, Italy, and Spain — aiming to capture the rising demand for innovative and accessible mobility solutions.

At this year's IFA, ASTRAUX introduced its Mini EV, Aimon Companion Robot, and Smart Glasses to European audiences for the first time. The booth quickly became one of the top attractions, drawing over 20,000 visitors in a single day, with long queues forming around the experience zone and selfie walls. The ASTRAUX booth ranked top three in engagement across IFA.

Notably, Yoyo.Zhang, the current head of ASTRAUX's European business, has spent years deeply engaged in consumer business at companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi. She also served as the head of Xiaomi's Italian operations in Europe, accumulating extensive experience in brand building, channel layout, and user operation.Her leadership signals ASTRAUX's strong commitment to establishing a solid foothold in Europe. She emphasized that ASTRAUX is uniquely positioned to resonate with younger European consumers seeking affordable, innovative, and stylish tech solutions, setting the stage for rapid growth in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Youth-Driven Innovation

ASTRAUX Mini EV (from €5,990) – A micro-electric vehicle with striking design, customizable paint, panoramic glass roof, and eligibility for drivers as young as 14 in select EU countries.

Aimon Companion Robot (€89) – An interactive emotional AI robot that reacts to touch, motion, and mood, quickly becoming a crowd favorite at the IFA experience zone.

ASTRAUX Smart Glasses (€79) – Combining UV400-certified sunglasses, AI-powered translation, an 8MP first-person camera, and open-ear audio, delivering hands-free intelligent experiences for next-gen users.

