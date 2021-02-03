Rising Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: TMR

- Urinary incontinence treatment devices market is projected to grow at prodigious pace during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Thus, the market is likely to account for US$ 4.20 Bn by the end of 2027

- North America is one of the dominant regions for urinary incontinence treatment devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Urinary incontinence refers to a health condition in which an individual loses bladder control, which leads to involuntary urine release. This health condition is more commonly found in female population than that of males. Weakening of pelvic floor muscles and urethral sphincters, urinary tract infection, pregnancy, childbirth, post radical prostatectomy surgery in males, and menopause in females are some of the key reasons that can result into urinary incontinence. Electrical stimulation devices, urethral slings, catheters, and artificial urinary sphincters are some of the key devices available in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) emphasize that the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market is likely to show growth at a promising CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2027. The total valuation of the market for urinary incontinence treatment devices was around US$ 2.21 Bn in 2018.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Major Takeaways

Increased Preference toward Minimally Invasive or Non-Surgical Products Fuels Market Expansion

In recent few years, major population from all across the globe is inclined toward minimally invasive or non-surgical treatment options. Owing to this factor, the healthcare sector from across the globe is experiencing growth in demand for urinary incontinence treatment devices. Apart from this, the easy accessibility to electrical vaginal stimulation devices is estimated to work in favor of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Leaders Focus on New Product Launches

Major companies working in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market are focused on improving the quality of their products. They are growing efforts for the development of technologically advanced products. As a result ,players in the market for urinary incontinence treatment devices are investing in research activities.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Leading Segments

On the basis of end-user, the hospital was leading segment of the urinary incontinence treatment devices market in 2018.

In terms of product, the female slings was dominant sub-segment of the urethral slings segment throughout 2018.

The abovementioned sub-segment is projected to gain promising expansion avenues between 2019 and 2027.

Based on region, North America was leading region of the urinary incontinence treatment devices market in 2018.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Growth Boosters

In recent few years, there is noteworthy increase in cases of urinary incontinence in all worldwide locations. This scenario has resulted into increased acceptance of urinary incontinence treatment devices in the healthcare sector from all across the globe. This scenario is generating prodigious sales opportunities in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

The market for urinary incontinence treatment devices is projected to gain lucrative avenues on the back of increased older population in all worldwide locations. Moving forward, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in many countries across the globe is driving expansion of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Well-Established Participants

Some of the key players in the urinary incontinence treatment devices market are:

C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Promedon Group

Coloplast Group

Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic plc

