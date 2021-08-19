Rising Popularity of Automatic Cleaning Process Creates Significant Expansion Avenues in Medical Device Cleaning Market, States TMR

- Rising number of hospital-acquired infections and surgeries across the globe is projected to offer several opportunities in the medical device cleaning market

- New product development, early adoption of technological advanced products, and presence of key players have resulted in the emergence of North America as a dominant region in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device cleaning is considered one of the important parts of surgical procedures carried out in the global healthcare industry. Generally, a wide range of medical devices such as scissors, scalpels, forceps, endoscopes, and retractors are reused for surgical procedures after their proper cleaning and sterilization, which help in the prevention of cross contamination and infections among patients and healthcare professionals.

Cleaning, pre-cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection are some of the key processes of medical device cleaning.

A new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that the global medical device cleaning market to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period to cross valuation of US$ 4.53 Bn by 2027. The market was valued at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018.

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Key Findings

Increased Use of Aldehydes Expected to Make Chemicals as Potential Leading Market Segment

Aldehydes are one of the important products gaining traction, owing to their increased utilization in different medical activities as antiseptics and disinfectants against fungi, viruses, and bacteria, and their spores. Thus, there is an increase in use of aldehyde to perform disinfection of different surgical instruments. Owing to this scenario, the chemicals segment is foreseen to witness expansion opportunities, thus leading the medical device cleaning market during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

Various Advantages of Automatic Cleaning Fuel Its Adoption

Several healthcare organizations are adopting the automatic cleaning technique due to varied advantages it offers. Decreased turnaround time, superior levels of medical device cleaning, high sterility levels, and improved personnel safety are some key advantages of the automatic cleaning technique that are attracting organizations in the healthcare industry. Thus, increased acceptance of this advanced cleaning technology will help in making automatic cleaning significant in the global medical device cleaning market.

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Growth Boosters

In the past few years, there has been an extensive rise in the number of various hospital-acquired infections such as catheter-associated urinary tract infection, post-operative sepsis, blood stream infections, and pneumonia across the globe. As a result, various organizations in the healthcare sector, including surgical centers, hospitals, and ambulatory clinics are focused on discovering varied advanced solutions to address the issues pertaining to hospital-acquired infections. This factor is working as one of the key drivers of the global medical device cleaning market.

Increase in the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures across major parts of the globe may translate into sales opportunities in the years to come

The medical device cleaning market is projected to offer expansion opportunities in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to high number of people with cancer and severe burn injuries in countries such as China , India , New Zealand , and Australia . In addition, the regional market will develop on the back of improved per capita healthcare expenditure and easy access to the healthcare services in Asia Pacific .

Medical Device Cleaning Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the medical device cleaning market. It includes vital data on major facets such as the company overview, treatment types, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of companies operating in this market.

Some of the key players in the global medical device cleaning market are:

Getinge AB

3M

STERIS plc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Fortive Corporation

Ecolab Inc

Ruhof Corporation

Weigert

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segmentation

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Product

Detergents

Chemicals

Aldehydes



Hydrogen Peroxide



Alcohol



Chlorine-based Disinfectant



Peracetic Acid



Quaternary Ammonium Compound

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Process

Manual Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Application

Surgical Instruments

Ultrasound Probes

Endoscopes

Others

Medical Device Cleaning Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

