Rising Investments in Athletic & Fitness Facilities Offers Robust Undercurrent to Sports Flooring Market, Asia Pacific Seeing Surge in High-end Raw Materials: TMR

Growing numbers of resilient and safer floors for various sports activities, and increasing investments in boosting floor maintenance of athletic facilities in multi-purpose complexes offer revenue streams in the sports flooring market

Artificial turf flooring is expected to be the leading segment and is expected to remain so until 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of indoor and outdoor sports and fitness facilities need flooring that are durable, easy to install, and shock absorbent. Demand for sports flooring with better materials is constantly growing in tennis, basketball, squash, gymnasium, group fitness, and cardio fitness activities.

Worldwide, gyms, yoga centers, Zumba, and indoor sports centers have expanded their spending on new flooring and renovations, thus increasing the revenue potential in the sports flooring market.

The appetite is high in Asia Pacific, with the regional market expected to clock CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The sports flooring market is expected to clock CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030, globally, and reach worth of US$ 19.5 Bn by the end of 2030.

Request for COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sports Flooring Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

TMR analysts opine that both governments and private players will play crucial role in the rising investments in the development of sports facilities, and hence in the expansion in the sports flooring market. This will pave way to the demand for new flooring materials, notably which are sustainable and environment-friendly.

Key Findings of Sports Flooring Market

Among the various product types in the sports flooring market, artificial turf flooring has been contributing sizable revenues

Artificial segment garnering revenues from its extensive demand in flooring for soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball, and hockey

Wood flooring is also a lucrative segment

Of the various applications, outdoor sports held a promising share

Of the various end users, commercial is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030

Of the various sports, football held a promising market share, vis-à-vis volume and value, in 2019

Among the various key regions, North America is a lucrative market

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78633

Sports Flooring Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rapid pace of urbanization in several parts of the world has also stirred the populations to take active part if sports and fitness activities, thereby spurring the number of well-maintained sports facilities, especially for indoor sports

Rise in private sports clubs especially in the developed world has bolstered the demand in sports flooring market

The demand for high-end and low-maintenance sports flooring among facility managers has paved way to adoption of sustainable, environmentally friendly, and high-performance materials.

Demand for safer and more comfortable flooring in sports facilities, and fitness activities has also created new revenues in the market. In this regard, synthetic urethane, vinyl, and rubber flooring are gathering steam.

The use of sports flooring for branding activities is also expanding avenues for stakeholders in the sports flooring market.

Over the years, governments of numerous countries have been increasingly promoting Olympics, ICC Cricket World Cup, FIFA World Cup, and Wimbledon competitions. This has fuelled the demand for sports flooring for commercial use.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/78633

Sports Flooring Market: Regional Landscape

Of all the regions, North America has been a prominent share in the global sports flooring market. The regional market has seen vast spending on improving sports infrastructure in both indoor and outdoor facilities. In particular, the governments in these regions are fervently spending on sports and recreational facilities. In particular, the U.S. is expected to witness sizable revenues.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Sports Flooring Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Sports Flooring Market: Competitive Landscape

Most players are leaning on spending on expanding their production facilities in developing and developed countries. The competitive landscape is highly fragmented. To consolidate their shares, the top players are getting into acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

Well-entrenched players in the sports flooring market include Bauwerk Boen Group, LG HAUSYS, Interface, Inc., Tarkett Group, and Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

The Sports Flooring Market can be segmented as follows:

Sports Flooring Market, by Product Type

PVC Flooring

Wood Flooring

Polyurethane Flooring

Rubber Flooring

Polypropylene Flooring

Artificial Turf Flooring

Others (including Synthetic/Acrylic Flooring and HDPE Flooring)

Sports Flooring Market, by Application

Outdoor

Indoor

Sports Flooring Market, by End Use

Commercial

Residential

Sports Flooring Market, by Sports

Track & Field (Running, Jumping, and Throwing)

Football

Basketball

Volleyball

Badminton

Tennis

Gym, Dance, & Aerobic Studio

Others (including Pickleball)

Sports Flooring Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Waterborne Coatings Market - The global waterborne coatings market was valued at US$ 77.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027. The global waterborne coatings market is driven by the rise in demand for architectural coatings. Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global waterborne coatings market, led by the increase in building and construction activities in the region.

Flooring Market - The flooring market is equipped with wide range of product portfolio, which is making it, the most important for building material markets. The global flooring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.5% between 2019 and 2027. The substantial growth of the construction industry and the increasing trend of home renovation activities are likely to boost the market in the next few years.

Wood Flooring Market - The global wood flooring market was valued at ~ US$ 73.4 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period. The global wood flooring market is driven by the rise in the demand for home in residential applications. Europe accounts for a prominent share of the global wood flooring market, led by an increase in the demand for residential housing in the region, which is supported by government schemes.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sports-flooring-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research