Rising Demand in Global Small Electric Vehicle Market Size & Share to Hit US$ 750 Bn Growth by 2028, At a CAGR of 12% | Trends, Manufacturers, Industry Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

06 Jul, 2022, 16:30 BST
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global small electric vehicle market was worth around $164 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $750 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 12% over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Small Electric Vehicle Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Small Electric Vehicle Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Small Electric Vehicle Market was valued approximately USD 164 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 750 Billion by 2028.
- Growing demand for affordable EVs, Government endorsing fuel-efficient vehicles, and improving infrastructures for the leverage of EVs have contributed to the excessive demand for electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific region.
- The fast-rising economy in this region also instigates expansion of advanced technology and large-scale electrification thereby triggering market growth here.
- North America is expected to contribute as a revenue factor to the EV market in the future owing to the recent Government regulations on emissions, acceptance of EVs, and rising product innovations here.
- The emanating pollution and emissions from conventional vehicles have resulted in global warming and environmental hazards.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Small Electric Vehicle Market By Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive), By Technology (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), By Vehicle Type (2 or 3-Wheeler, Passenger Cars, and Light Commercial Vehicle), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.
Small Electric Vehicle Market : Overview
Small electric vehicles are a fitting solution to future urban traffic problems. They run on electric motors that require battery power to operate. The batteries range from lithium-ion, molten salt to zinc-air and nickel-based designs. They also evade and reduce environmental pollution by replacing conventional vehicles.
There have been multiple innovations in this arena which has catapulted it to fame all over the world. It gives higher mileage, provides fuel economy, and radiates lesser carbon emissions. Home-charging facility and smoother driving instances are additional advantages of the same.
The benefits of small electric vehicles over conventional vehicles lie in their operational cost and fuel power. The cost associated with its routine maintenance is much cheaper and it relies on electric power rather than fuel power which is economical relatively. These vehicles are also small in structure and petite for easy leverage. Small electric vehicles are smaller and lighter than normal conventional vehicles and are suited for city driving amidst heavy traffic. These vehicles don't run the risk of sudden oil depletion as they are charged prior to use and can go on for miles depending on the battery power.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/small-electric-vehicle-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 255 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
Small Electric Vehicle Market : Growth Drivers
- Factors like fuel efficiency, high performance, low emissions combined with Government's support for EVs induce market growth
Advantages of electric vehicles like fuel efficiency, high performance, and low emission drive market growth exclusively. People's higher accommodation towards electric vehicle models aids the global small electric vehicle market promptly. Apart from this, Government's regulation and zero tolerance on emission vehicles trigger higher demand for electric vehicles to a larger extent. The government is also keen on launching charging stations and developing infrastructures conducive to the usage of electric vehicles in the near future. This has instigated a global demand along with catapulting the values of the market.
The emanating pollution and emissions from conventional vehicles have resulted in global warming and environmental hazards. The automotive industry has come up with an effective solution by bringing forth battery-dependent vehicles as an alternative to fuel vehicles. This factor has improved the supply rate of electric vehicles by augmenting growth in the global market.
Apart from all this, government subsidies for purchasing electric cars have influenced people to a large extent to leverage EV cars more than conventional vehicles. Hence there is a growing trend of electric cars across the world which aids market growth during the forecast period.
Small Electric Vehicle Market : Restraints
- High manufacturing costs, lack of charging infrastructure, and range anxiety hinder the market growth.
The expense that will be associated with the implementation of infrastructures to aid the leverage of electric vehicles along with its maintenance cost hamper market growth. The poor durability of charge in batteries causes frequent charging of the vehicles which require amenities and equipment needed for it. The cost of batteries, equipment, and installation of infrastructure needed for EV vehicles impacts the growth of the market negatively.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/small-electric-vehicle-market
Small Electric Vehicle Market: Opportunities
- Technological advancement, government support, and rising innovations in EV industries provide opportunities for the market growth.
The technological advancement and the implementation of communication technologies in charging stations would provide excellent opportunities for market growth. Apart from this, Government initiatives to curtail the CO2 emission from conventional vehicles will turn the focus of the people towards electric vehicles which will trigger opportunities for the market. A potential innovation of self-driving electric vehicle technology will provide a lucrative opportunity for the global electric vehicle market expansion.
Small Electric Vehicle Market: Challenges
- Building the infrastructure needed to satisfy the growing demand for electric vehicles poses a challenge to the global market
Government policies to launch charging stations and build infrastructure conducive to the leverage of EVs leads to a massive demand for these vehicles. The charging wires and equipment would be needed in abundance to provide for all the EV consumers. The depletion of conventional fuels has led to a drift toward fuel-efficient vehicles surging the demand for electric vehicles. Installation of infrastructures and providing sufficient equipment to satisfy these excessive demands would be a challenge.
Cost of infrastructures batteries and charging equipment poses a challenge for market growth
The logistic expense associated with building infrastructures and providing equipment for charging is on the higher side. This factor affects affordability while also bringing down the supply rate to some extent. This poses a challenge for the market as its effective leverage would also be affected because of this.
Global Small Electric Vehicle Market : Segmentation
- The global small electric vehicle market in this research analysis is divided into vehicle type, technology, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, and region.
The vehicle type is classified as 2 or 3-wheeler, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles. The technology includes hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The vehicle class comprises luxury and mid-priced. The vehicle drive type is divided into front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive.
Get More Insight before Buying at : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/small-electric-vehicle-market
List of Key Players of Small Electric Vehicle Market :
- ChargePoint Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Tesla Inc.
- BP Chargemaster
- Shell International BV
- Webasto Group
- Siemens AG
- EVBox
- Eaton
- Ingersoll Rand
- Textron
- Polaris
- Baoya
- Yogomo
- Renault
- Nissan Motor
- Volkswagen AG.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Small Electric Vehicle Market ?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Small Electric Vehicle Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Small Electric Vehicle Market Industry?
- What segments does the Small Electric Vehicle Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Small Electric Vehicle Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/small-electric-vehicle-market
Recent Developments
- In July 2020, BSES Yamuna Power Limited and EV motors built electric vehicle charging stations in multitudes.
- In July 2021, ChargePoint Holdings, INC., acquired an E-mobility provider with a European Software Platform.
Regional Dominance:
- Asia-Pacific region dominates the global small electric vehicles market.
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global electric vehicle market driven by the largest growth of EV charging vehicles. Growing demand for affordable EVs, Government endorsing fuel-efficient vehicles, and improving infrastructures for the leverage of EVs have contributed to the excessive demand for electric vehicles in this region. The fast-rising economy in this region also instigates expansion of advanced technology and large-scale electrification thereby triggering market growth here. Europe trails as the second-largest producer of EVs because of the extensive existence and emergence of key players in this region. The adoption rate of EVs and fuel-efficient vehicles here is high which fuels market expansion excessively. North America is expected to contribute as a revenue factor to the EV market in the future owing to the recent Government regulations on emissions, acceptance of EVs, and rising product innovations here.
Global Small Electric Vehicle Market is segmented as follows:
Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Drive Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All Wheel Drive
Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- 2 or 3-wheeler
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Vehicle Class Outlook (2022-2028)
- Luxury
- Mid-Priced
Small Electric Vehicle Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Small Electric Vehicle Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-small-electric-vehicle-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global automotive panoramic market was worth around USD 2.21 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4 percent over the forecast period.
- Hopper Car Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global hopper car market is estimated to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period.
- Automotive Engine Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Automotive Engine Oil Market accrued earnings worth approximately 38.12 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 48.19 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.5% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog : https://zmrblog.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Zion Market Research
Share this article