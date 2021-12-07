Rising Demand for Use in Making Ceramic Tiles and Powder Coating to Help Global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market Reach Valuation of US$ 5.67 Bn By 2031, notes TMR Study

- Nepheline syenite is extensively utilized as a fluxing agent, making it an important element in the manufacture of sanitary products

- Fillers such as feldspar and nepheline syenite are utilized in rubbers, plastics, and powder coatings. Due to their high filler strength, coated films have excellent scrub, abrasion, and burnish resistance.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In powder coating applications, nepheline syenite is becoming increasingly popular. Powder coating is utilized as a functional protective layer as well asa decorative layer on the base of equipment or a product in a variety of sectors such as aerospace, consumer durables, automotive, and marine and fabrication. As filler in powder coating applications, nepheline syenite provides reduced melt viscosity and better resistance to abrasion. Rise in automobile production and demand for common industrial products are expected to drive the demand for powder coating. This is projected to open up profitable avenues for the global feldspar and nepheline syenite market in the years to come.

In comparison with calcium carbonate and barium sulfate, nepheline syenite has a higher flatting efficacy. It also improves pellet flow due to attributes such as simplicity of mixing, optimal particle size, and low oil absorption.

The global feldspar and nepheline syenite market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Augmented usage of feldspar and nepheline syenite in the glass industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for feldspar and nepheline syenite in the construction industry, which is likely to augur well for the market in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

IncreasingConstruction and Infrastructural Development Activities to Drive Global Market

The construction industry can benefit significantly from nepheline syenite due to its high strength and remarkable weather resistance properties. Increasing population, rise of building &construction activities, and growth of residential and commercial sectors are resulting in the need for high-quality flooring materials. Feldspar is a versatile material that may be utilized for floor tiles due to its strength and sturdiness. In the construction industry, paints and lacquers are extensively utilized. These act as a protective barrier and a decorative element as well. Coating is used in industrial processes to modify surface attributes, such as better adhesion and corrosion resistance of item or piece of equipment.

In plastics, coatings, and rubbers, feldspar and nepheline syenite are utilized in the form of filler. Feldspar and nepheline syenite, as compared to nodular fillers, improve the integrity of dried film as fillers by interlocking and packing more securely. Given its relatively high filler toughness, coated films can have strong resistance to abrasion, burnish, and scrub.

With increased construction and infrastructural activities and growing urbanization, it is expected that consumption of paint would increase. This factor is expected to foster growth of the global feldspar and nepheline syenite market.

Expansion of Glass Industry to Drive Demand for Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite

Alumina from feldspar improves toughness, durability, and chemical corrosion resistance of glass. Nepheline syenite is used in the glass making process,as it contains alkalis, which are important fluxing agents. The flux decreases the melting point of glass, allowing for quicker melting and less fuel consumption. By decreasing the viscosity of the glass batch, nepheline syenite improves its workability. It gives the glass its distinctive hardness. As a result, glass is more resistant to breakage.

Hence, it is expected that the demand for feldspar and nepheline syenite in the form of a raw material in the glass industry will rise, which is likely to augur well for the market in the upcoming years.

Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market: Growth Drivers

The global feldspar and nepheline syenite market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of glass in different industries such as transportation, automotive, and construction

High availability of design choices and tile base in ceramic tiles that are resistant to water are likely to drive the demand. In the manufacturing of ceramic tiles, nepheline syenite is used as a fluxing agent

Due to rise in construction activities, there has been an increasing demand for high-quality and cost effective sanitary ware, which is expected to boost the demand for feldspar and nepheline syenite

Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

I-Minerals Inc.

Covia Holdings LLC.

Minerali Industriali S.r.l.

Pacer Minerals, LLC

Anglo Pacific Minerals

Sibelco

Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market: Segmentation

Product

Feldspar

Nepheline Syenite

Application

Glass Making

Ceramic Manufacturing

Functional Fillers

