Rising Demand for Thin and Skin-Friendly Baby Diapers Drives the Baby Diaper Market Sales: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby diaper market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of over 5.0% between 2021 and 2031, projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI). Surging demand for light weight, multi-layer and chemical free disposable baby diapers has created a lucrative opportunities for baby diaper market growth. Increasing parent's precautionary measures towards baby's hygiene led to development clinically proven hypoallergenic baby diapers to prevent the skin rashes and other skin issues. This will drive the baby diaper market sales.

Key market players like Pampers are integrating wearable smart technology with baby diapers. This strategy will help parents to tend their babies quickly and more effectively. For instance, Pampers launched a smart diaper named Lumi in 2019, which sends notification whenever baby has we diapers. With built-in moisture strip and reusable sensor, as soon as the diaper gets wet, parents get and alert message on the Lumi mobile application to change the diaper.

Declining birth rate on a global level is threatening the baby diaper market growth. Rising prevalence of obesity and increasing cases of sexually transmitted diseases has significantly reduced the child birth rate in developed nations. These factors will negatively affect the baby diaper market in subsequent years. However, neuro-marketing strategies employed by market players to attach the customer emotions with the product will propel the market growth to new levels.

"Customer inclination towards eco-friendly and recycled products has driven the market players towards developing superabsorbent polymer for baby diaper. Increasing innovation towards recycling disposable diapers will intensify the baby diaper market growth," says the FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

Absence of fund allotment for buying baby diapers in state and government baby safety program on in US has stressed the baby diaper market in the country. Increasing consumer spending on baby diapers in convenience stores will significantly influence the market demand.

Rising prevalence of still birth in U.K along with decreasing total fertility rate among women aged below 30 years will have negative impact on baby diapers market.

Despite the falling birth rate and death rates, China is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period. Competitive pricing and efforts to provide finished products at low cost to capture market in Australia will boost the baby diaper market sales. Increased per capita income and high demand has pushed the market players to establish production plant capacity in Australia .

will boost the baby diaper market sales. Increased per capita income and high demand has pushed the market players to establish production plant capacity in . Growing urbanization in countries like South Africa and Turkey along with improved lifestyle choices due to increased income has significantly affected the baby diaper market growth. Rising production of baby diapers in Middle East and Africa region will further boost the baby diaper market growth.

Competitive Landscape

FMI has profiled some of the prominent market players providing baby diaper that include The Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex International N.V., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Aleva Naturals (D&G Laboratories Inc.,), Babyganics (S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.), Bambo Nature USA (Abena Group), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Bambo Nature USA, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bambino Mio Ltd., The Honest Company Inc. Industry leaders are working towards developing sustainable and recycled baby diaper in an attempt to conserve natural resources. They are utilizing biodegradable packaging materials, developing chlorine free and plant based diaper materials to satisfy the customer demands.

For instance, Walmart's Parent's Choice store brand diaper markets the product based on the features like "hypoallergenic inner liner"; "ultra-absorbent core"; and "stretchable sides for excellent fit". Such strategies are becoming common among market players thus boosting the market growth.

More Insights on the Global Baby diaper Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the baby diaper market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the baby diaper market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of product type (underwear diapers, swim diapers, preemie diapers, cloth diapers), Age (0-5 months, 5-8 months, 9-24 months, 24 months and above), style (tape diapers, pant diapers), functionality (disposable, reusable) across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the market for baby diapers will expand through 2031?

Which top manufacturing companies are leading the global baby diaper market?

What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the baby diaper sales?

What are the challenges that will affect the sales of baby diaper market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on baby diaper market?

