Rising Demand for Synthetic Wax, Growing Usage in Polishing Applications to Trigger Growth of Global Montan Wax Market, TMR Insights

- In order to widen the application base, manufacturers in the montan wax market are focused on making manufacturing process cost effective

- Montan wax is commonly utilized in fruit coatings, furniture coatings, and automobile coatings. It is also widely used to polish automobiles, leather, furniture, and floors.

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montan wax is used in a broad range of sectors, including electrical, mechanical, chemicals, cosmetics, wax polish, etc. Countries attempting to capitalize on the economic potential of montan wax are reliant on the sophisticated extraction technology. A pre-treatment of raw materials is required, since the resin content must be varied in order to meet the desired criteria of end-use industries. In order to expand its application base, manufacturers in the global montan wax market are focused on making the manufacturing process cost efficient. The demand for high-quality synthetic wax is increasing, which is driving up industry investments in this market.

The global montan wax was worth US$ 118 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 4.19% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 172 Mn by 2026.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increase in Use of Montan Wax in Polishing Applications to Drive Global Market

The montan wax market is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to rise in the utilization of montan wax in coatings. There has been a steady increase in the demand foruse of montan wax in the form of a coating agent, since it consistently offers exceptional benefits and performance. It is frequently employed as a coating agent in fruit coatings, furniture coatings, and automobile coatings, among other applications. As this wax is utilized as a lubricant in many machineries as well as plastic processes, particularly for engineering plastics, the lubricants category accounts for a substantial proportion of the global montan wax market.

Similar Characteristics Make Montan Wax Excellent Substitute to Carnauba Wax

Montan wax is utilized to polish a variety of surfaces, including automobiles, leather, furniture, and floors. Wax products might be made as solid dispersants, gel-like wax, watersolvent-based liquid or water-based mainly according to the requirement of applications. Montan wax is similar to carnauba wax in its characteristics. Montan wax can be used in place of Carnauba wax in places where color is not of utmost importance. Carnauba wax is lighter in color, whereas montan wax is much darker.

Europe to Remain Key Market for Montan Wax

Most of the crude montan wax is sourced from Europe and North America, which collectively account for a large share of the market. Increase in the usage of montan wax in developed countries such as Russia, Germany, and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) is expected to strengthen the montan wax market in Europe. Moreover, due to China's abundant supply of montan wax ores, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the near future. As the largest producer and user of montan wax, China is likely to remain a dominant country in the market.

Montan Wax Market: Growth Drivers

Fruit wax demand is increasing, which is raising the demand for montan wax. Montan wax is in high demand since it is used to in edible coatings and film fruits. Vegetables and fruit benefit from a wax coating because it extends their shelf life and improves their quality.

Producers in major regions are putting green extraction technologies to test to remove the maximum amount of wax content possible. Solid-liquid extraction is one instance of such a technique.

Montan Wax Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

MÜNZING Corporation

Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.

Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation

ROMONTA GmbH

Völpker Special Products GmbH

Carmel Industries

Montan Wax Market: Segmentation

Function

Emulsions

Lubricants

Thickening Agents

Release Agents

Coating Agents

Nucleating Agents

Dispersants

Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Rubbers

Plastics

Electricals

Wax Polishes

Machinery

Agriculture and Forestry

Leather and Textiles

