Rising Demand for Sustainable Product and Outbreak of Covid-19 to Bolster Growth of the Air Purifier Market : TMR

- Demand for air purifiers is majorly foreseen to rise owing to increasing health concerns amongst people. Research and development activities are expected to play an important role in launching new products in the markets

- Manufacturers are emphasizing on the development of their sales channel, marketing, and distribution to improve their product reach

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In homes and enclosed spaces, air purifiers assist in decreasing airborne toxins such as viruses or bacteria, which are estimated to support growth of the global air purifier market. On the other hand, portable air purifiers have been found to be ineffective in protecting consumers from SARS-CoV-2 induced coronavirus. As a result, air purifier manufacturers are spreading awareness about the fact that air cleaners should be utilized in combination with other guidelines of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to effectively fight the ill-effects of the novel infection.

Since medium and low-income groups are slow to spend money on non-essential goods and equipment, companies in the air purifier industry are likely to offer lucrative opportunity. Relaxation of travel and trade sanctions is expected to boost business sales and the world economy. The restarting of production plants helps in the alleviation of supply chain bottlenecks. This factors are likely to support development of the global air purifier market in the years to come.

Due to a variety of reasons, the global air purifier market is projected to rise at an annual rate of 8% during the projected timeline. Several factors are influencing the global air purifier market, including growing health concerns and declining quality of the air. During the forecast timeframe, the global air purifier market is expected to be driven by manufacturers' innovations in product offerings and services, as well as penetration in developing countries.

Key Findings of Market Report

HEPA-based Air Purifiers to Spell Growth for the Market

Air purifiers are becoming increasingly common for removing allergens including pet odour and dust. However, it is necessary to bear in mind that such devices need regular maintenance and daily cleaning. In certain cases, these systems are unsuccessful at completely extracting odours and gases. As a consequence, air purifier manufacturers and startup air purifier companies are concentrating on coming up with HEPA (High Performance Particulate Air)-based purifiers, which are rapidly becoming the gold standard for creating safe environments. These factors are likely to augur well for the global air purifier market in the near future.

LG and Filtrete, both air purifier manufacturers, have joined the race to build HEPA-based air purifiers. Users prefer effective filtration mechanisms, mobile designs, and energy-efficient performance. In an effort to come up with a strong research base in successful air filtration technologies, manufacturers should collaborate with air quality researchers.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Products to Open Plethora of Opportunities

In the global air purifier market, sustainability is an increasingly rising theme. CleanAirZone, Luftqi, and OneLife air purifiers have gained popularity for reducing waste, thanks to washable filters that are able to remove the need for filter replacements. With the help of sustainably sourced materials like bamboo, manufacturers are rapidly gaining proficiency in environmentally friendly hardware and low-energy profiles.

Compact air purifiers with deodorizers are becoming more common in automobiles. Consumers like their dust-free and allergen-free characteristics because they are quick to plug in and use. Air purifier manufacturers are implementing digitised displays in products that monitor air quality, temperature, and humidity. Growing demand for sustainable to Porducts to foster growth of the global air purifier market.

Air Purifier Market: Growth Drivers

Since air purifiers filter out bacteria, dust, viruses, and mites, their demand increased during the COVID-19 disease outbreak, when countries across the world introduced stay-at-home or work-from-home policies.

In recent times, the industry has seen a substantial rise in company expenditure on advanced air purifier research and development. The objective of research is to improve the reliability, efficiency, and convenience of use of air purifiers.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is having a huge effect on the air purifier industry because it allows consumers to work with a compatible smartphone, which displays air quality data and allows for remote control. Consumers tend to communicate with appliances in a convenient way, which has fuelled demand for smart air purifiers.

Global Air Purifier Market: Key Competitors

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

American Air & Water, Inc.

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Global Air Purifier Market: Segmentation

Mounting Type

Fixed

Portable

Product Type

Upper Air

In-duct

Self Contained/Standalone

Technology

HEPA Filtration

Activated Carbon Filters

Ionic Filter

Ultraviolet (UV) Technology

End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

