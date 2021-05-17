Rising Demand for High Performance Automobiles Driving Automotive Turner Market Growth: Future Market Insights

Recent technological developments aimed at real time monitoring driving automotive turner market demand

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive tuner market is predicted to grow at 5.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The rising demand for high performance vehicles with improve fuel efficiency among consumers will drive growth, says ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in its study. According to the study, passenger car modification is gaining traction among vehicle owners leading to increase in demand for automotive tuners.

Automotive tuners with their hardware components such as turbochargers increases power and torque without compromising fuel efficiency. COVID-19 did slow the economy and direct sales but rise of online sales remains unaffected by economic crisis. Growing automotive retail sales and development of modern technologies will fuel the market growth.

"Soaring popularity of performance enhancement and ECU mapping among automotive enthusiasts and racers has increased the demand for automotive tuners especially hardware components," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is forecast to be at the forefront of automotive tuner market sales on the back of soaring popularity of engine mapping and tuning and rising vehicle sales.

Customers within India are showcasing increasing spending habits on car maintenance, which will drive sales in the country.

are showcasing increasing spending habits on car maintenance, which will drive sales in the country. China is offering impressive growth opportunities with prospering manufacturing industry and flourishing car replacement market.

is offering impressive growth opportunities with prospering manufacturing industry and flourishing car replacement market. Gulf cooperation council countries are epicenter of automotive tuner market growth owing to high demand for luxury cars which require constant tuning enhancement.

Rising modification of passenger vehicles and fuel costs will boost the market sales.

Prominent Drivers

Rising demand of high powered engines in emerging economies will fuel the automotive tuner market sales.

Establishment of sales and servicing stations in developing countries to cater the rising demand will assist in improving market growth.

Growing long term partnership between manufacturers and local and regional distributors will significantly boost the market growth.

Key Restraints

Automotive tuners require special installation and servicing which is very expensive. High cost of services will hamper the market growth.

Stringent government policies regarding CO 2 emission restricts the tuner installation impeding the market growth.

emission restricts the tuner installation impeding the market growth. Increase of insurance cost due to automotive tuning deters the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in automotive tuner market include Derive Systems, Alientech SRL, EFI Live, Edge Products, Mountune, AEM, Electronics, HP Tuners, Jet Performance Products, Cobb Tuning, Roo Systems, Magic Motorsports, Diablo Sport, Autotuner, Hypertech Inc., and Flashtec SA. According to FMI, automotive tuner market is dominated by regional players. Their main focuses are towards developing innovative products and improve value chain. Manufacturers are also participating in strategic collaboration with distribution channels especially regional to cater increasing customer demands.

More Insights on FMI's automotive tuner market

The latest market study on global automotive tuner market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type (Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), fuel type (petrol, diesel), component type (hardware, software), and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

SOURCE Future Market Insights