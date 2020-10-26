Rising Chronic Arthritis Cases and Increased Older Population Boost Demand Opportunities for Orthobiologics Market Players: TMR

- The global orthobiologics market is projected to expand at promising pace and reach valuation of US$ 7.9 Bn by 2026 end. Growth in arthritis patient and older populations is likely to fuel market development.

- On regional front, Asia Pacific is likely to be the rapidly growing region of orthobiologics market.

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthobiologics refer to tissue and bone replacement materials. Orthopedic surgeons utilize these materials for fast recovery of patients dealing with issues related with muscles, tendons, ligaments, and broken bones. The global orthobiologics market is estimated to gain promising expansion opportunities in the years ahead on the back of increased number of reconstructive surgeries, trauma repair, and spinal fusion.

Analysts at TMR underline that the global orthobiologics market is likely to show promising growth at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. Growing number of older populace all across the globe and rising cases of chronic arthritis are some of the key factors that are likely to fuel the market expansion during assessment period.

Key Findings of Orthobiologics Market Report

The global orthobiologics market is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018–2026.

The market is estimated to gain the valuation of approximately US$ 7.9 Bn by the end of 2026.

by the end of 2026. The total valuation of the orthobiologics market was at around US$ 4.8 Bn in 2017.

in 2017. Of all product types, viscosupplements was dominant segment of this market in 2017.

Of all applications, spinal fusion segment held largest share of the orthobiologics market in 2017.

Among all end-user segments, hospital segment is estimated to gain promising demand opportunities in the years ahead.

On regional front, North America held major market share in 2017.

Orthobiologics Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global orthobiologics market is predicted to show upward graph of revenues during 2018–2026. Key reasons attributed to this growth are rising occurrence of chronic arthritis and remarkable growth in the older population all across the globe.

In recent years, major worldwide population is inclined toward biologics in minimally invasive procedures. This aside, increased awareness among patient population is one of the important factors driving the demand in the global orthobiologics market.

Upsurge in incidences of nerve and tendon injuries, orthopedic injuries, accident injuries, and sports injuries is predicted to boost the orthobiologics market growth in the years ahead.

Orthobiologics Market: Competitive Assessment

Owing to presence of many active players, the competitive landscape of the global orthobiologics market is fierce. To maintain their leading position in the market, several players are utilizing organic as well as inorganic strategies. Growing number of merger and acquisition activities denotes that the market for orthobiologics will expand at rapid pace in the years ahead.

Several vendors in orthobiologics market are growing concentration on the development of advanced products with an ability to minimize the healing and recovery time. They are also focused on providing products with superior biocompatibility and no or minimum adverse effects. All these efforts are likely to stimulate the growth of the global orthobiologics market in the upcoming years.

Many enterprises operating in the orthobiologics market are growing focus on the incorporation of technological advancements. This strategy is helping them offer superior quality products. This aside, several players are concentrated on strengthening their product portfolio. Owing to all these activities, the orthobiologics market is predicted to show promising growth in the forthcoming years.

The list of important companies working in the orthobiologics market includes DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, Seikagaku Corporation, Sanofi, MTF Biologics, Stryker, Arthrex, Bioventus, RTI Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Exactech, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and Globus Medical, Inc.

The orthobiologics market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Viscosupplements

Allografts

Stem cell

Others

Application

Spinal Fusion

Trauma Repair

Reconstructive Surgeries

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

