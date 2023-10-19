Rising Awareness about Sustainable Practices to Push Refillable Deodorants Market to US$ 325 Million by 2033 | Study by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The refillable deodorant market is expected to reach US$ 325 million by 2033, driven by personal care brands' growing adoption of sustainability and the increasing popularity of refillable products. Refillable deodorants offer a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional disposable deodorants while being affordable and effective.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Refillable Deodorants Market Analysis by Spray and Stick, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast 2023 to 2033

The global refillable deodorants market value is estimated to reach US$ 188.9 million in 2023 and US$ 325 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global sales of refillable deodorants are likely to surge at 5.6% CAGR.

Sales of refillable spray deodorants are expected to outpace those of stick ones. This is due to the easy and quick-drying features of refillable spray deodorants. The target segment is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Environmental Factors Driving Growth

Several factors are expected to stimulate growth in the refillable deodorant market. These include growing awareness about environmental issues, surging demand for sustainable products, increasing spending on personal care items, and supportive government initiatives.

Refillable deodorants are sustainable alternatives to conventional disposable deodorant containers. They are designed to reduce solid waste and promote a more eco-friendly approach to personal care products.

Consumer Spending and Trends

Rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact of their purchases is prompting them to use refillable products like refillable deodorants. These products offer sustainable alternatives to traditional deodorants.

Increasing spending on personal care products and growing interest in using natural and organic products are expected to fuel refillable deodorant demand globally. This is because these products are often made with natural ingredients.

Government Initiatives

Governments worldwide are implementing new initiatives to curb the usage of single-use plastics. This is projected to bolster global sales of refillable deodorants during the assessment period.

Innovation and Availability

Innovation in refillable products is another key factor expected to boost the global market over the forecast period. Manufacturers continuously innovate to develop new and enhanced refillable deodorant products, such as biodegradable ones.

Easy availability of refillable deodorants in both online and offline retail stores will also boost revenue in the global refillable deodorants market. By 2033, the target market is set to expand 1.7x.

Key Takeaways from the Refillable Deodorants Market Report:

The global refillable deodorants industry is expected to reach US$ 325 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product type, refillable spray deodorant demand is set to rise at 5.4% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on packaging, the metal segment is forecast to thrive at a 5.2% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Sales revenue in the United States is projected to reach US$ 57.4 million by 2033.

is projected to reach by 2033. China's market size will reach US$ 48.9 million by 2033.

market size will reach by 2033. Demand in South Korea is anticipated to increase at 7.9% CAGR through 2033.

is anticipated to increase at through 2033. Japan is forecast to attain a high valuation of US$ 33.9 million by 2033.

is forecast to attain a high valuation of by 2033. The United Kingdom market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% through 2033.

"Growing environmental concerns regarding increasing plastic waste are creating a conducive environment for expanding the refillable deodorants industry. Key players will likely invest in innovative and attractive packaging designs for their refillable deodorants to gain maximum profits," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods).

Who is Winning?

Unilever Plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Grove Collaborative, Inc., Noniko, Myro, By Humankind, Inc., Fussy Ltd, Proverb Skincare, Helmm, and Asuvi are few of the leading refillable deodorant manufacturers profiled in the report.

These top players are focusing on developing natural and more sustainable products to expand their customer base. They also employ partnerships, acquisitions, distribution agreements, alliances, collaborations, and mergers to strengthen their footprint.

Recent Developments in Refillable Deodorants Market:

In April 2021 , Dove unveiled its first refillable deodorant, which is more sustainable.

Dove unveiled its first refillable deodorant, which is more sustainable. In February 2021 , a new eco-friendly paperboard deodorant was introduced by Secret and Old Spices.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global refillable deodorants market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on product type (refillable spray deodorants and refillable stick deodorants), packaging (metal, glass, plastic, and paper roll), distribution channel (retail outlets/offline and E-commerce/online), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

Click Here to Get Research Methodology.

