Rising Applications in Healthcare Industry to Steer Stick to Skin Materials Market Past US$ 6.8 Bn by 2032

Tapes to Create an Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 865 Mn in Stick to Skin Materials Market by 2032

Fact.MR latest study provides a complete packaged solution of the stick to skin materials market for the forthcoming decade. It also offers compelling insights into the market shaping factors including growth drivers, restraints, consumer demands, etc. Besides this, it provides information about opportunities arising across various segments including product. technology, use case, and region.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stick to skin materials market size reached US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

With rising applications of stick to skin materials across healthcare, sports, fashion, and personal care products industries, the total sales of stick to skin materials are projected to rise at a robust CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, totaling over US$ 6.8 Bn by the end of 2032.

Stick to skin materials are unique solutions used to stick or bond various products with skin and other surfaces. These materials support applications requiring short-to long-term wear. Increasing adoption of stick to skin materials in clothing, personal care products, medical devices and several other applications is providing a major impetus to the growth of stick to skin materials market.

Similarly, rising use of strong stick to skin adhesive materials in healthcare applications such as medical devices and equipment, wound dressing, secure IV lines, etc., is expected to push the demand for stick to skin materials during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide has generated enormous demand for drug delivery devices, wearable medical devices, wound care dressings etc., and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Driven by this, sales of stick to skin materials are slated to grow at a healthy pace as they (stick to skin materials) form an integral part of these medical products.

Leading stick to skin materials manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to explore novel applications areas for stick to skin materials. This will further expand the stick to skin materials market size during the forthcoming years.

Demand is especially rising for tapes such as adhesive transfer tapes, cloth tapes, foam tapes etc. due to their increasing yage across various industries. Fact.MR predicts the tapes segment to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2032, creating an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 865 Mn by 2032.

Currently, North America holds the largest share of 30.3% of the global stick to skin materials market and is likely to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Increasing applications of stick to skin materials in medical applications, growing popularity of non-invasive surgery, rising healthcare spending and presence of some of the world's leading stick to skin materials manufacturers are propelling the growth in North America stick to skin materials market.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, the patches segment is expected to expand by 1.8X between 2022 and 2032, creating an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 509.9 Mn by 2032.

by 2032. By technology, solvent-based stick to skin materials segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. North America stick to skin market is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR through 2032.

stick to skin market is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR through 2032. Europe stick to skin materials market is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2032, reaching around US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2032.

stick to skin materials market is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2032, reaching around by the end of 2032. With increasing adoption of stick to skin materials in healthcare applications, the U.S. stick to skin materials market to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 692.4 Mn by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Rising applications of stick to skin materials in healthcare industry is expected to foster the growth of stick to skin materials market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of stick to skin materials in personal care products is likely to push the demand for stick to skin materials.

Restraints:

Fluctuation in raw material prices is limiting the growth of stick to skin materials market to some extent.

Implementation of stringent government regulations controlling the formulation of adhesive materials also negatively impacts market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading stick to skin materials manufacturers are focused on expanding their product portfolios by developing innovative products such as foam tapes, adhesive transfer tapes, cloth tapes, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, etc. Besides this, they are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, price reduction, and investments in research and development to gain an upper hand in the global stick to skin materials market.

For instance,

In 2022, 3M Company launched 3M Medical Tape 4576, a long-term stick-to-skin adhesive tape for medical applications.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

3M Company

Company NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Adhesives Research Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

DermaMed Coatings Company, LLC

MBK Tape Solutions

Berry Global

Mactac

Scapa Group Ltd

Arkema S.A.

Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

tesa SE

Amcor Limited

Tapecon, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Stick to Skin Materials Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global stick to skin materials market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the stick to skin materials market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Tapes

Adhesive Transfer Tapes



Foam Tapes



Cloth Tapes



LS Foam

Patches

Hydrogels



Hydrocolloids

Other Products

By Technology:

Solvent-based Stick to Skin Materials

Hot Melt-based Stick to Skin Materials

Water-based Stick to Skin Materials

By Use Case:

Lifestyle & Fashion

Fashion/Garment Tapes



Jewellery Affixation



Artificial Nails



Temporary Bras



Costumes



Double-Eyelid Tapes

Personal Care Products

Acne Patches



Foot Care Cushioning



Sanitary Products



Wigs

Athletics/Sports

Concussion/Physical Condition Sensors



Kinesiology Applications



Sports Tapes

Healthcare

Wound Dressing



Secure IV Lines



Medical Devices and Equipment



Other Healthcare Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

