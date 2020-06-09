Rise of Advanced Cyber Threats Spurs Demand for Managed and Response Solutions, says Frost & Sullivan

"The rise in the number and complexity of threats has made internal management of information security increasingly laborious and expensive. In this context, outsourcing is being viewed as a strategic ally in securely managing IT environments in line with companies' business strategies," said Mauricio Chede, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "MDR providers offer organizations the technology, process, and people to enable the proactive monitoring of their customer security environment and 24/7 threat detection to help mitigate security breaches, even more so during COVID-19."

Chede added: "MDR providers must demonstrate trustworthiness in remediation without interrupting a customer's business operations. They must adapt themselves to the customer's needs and budget, understanding the vertical they are in and providing detection and response solutions in the shortest period of time, along with custom reports. Personal interaction through email or telephone with an assigned analyst is also a differentiating factor."

For further revenue opportunities, MDR vendors should:

Improve the quality of their solutions and offer new services to compete with new market participants and increase revenues.

to compete with new market participants and increase revenues. Develop customizable MDR solutions at affordable prices to attract small and midsized businesses.

at affordable prices to attract small and midsized businesses. Explore the merger and acquisition of competitors to enhance regional presence and maximize revenues.

of competitors to enhance regional presence and maximize revenues. Offer consulting and value-added services to help clients take advantage of digital transformation initiatives.

Global Managed Detection and Response Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Information and Communication Technology Growth Partnership Service program.

