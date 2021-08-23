Rise in Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease Due to Ageing, Use of Computers to Drive Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, Says TMR

- Long hours of viewing video content and using media devices amid COVID-19 led to a spur in the demand for dry eye disease treatment products

- Product innovations to complement standard products for dry eye disease treatment to increase market attractiveness

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-inflammatory products witnessed high demand in the dry eye disease treatment market accounting for nearly 42% market share in 2019, which is projected to rise to slightly over 50% by 2030. The demand for anti-inflammatory products is predicted to strengthen with clinical trials, approvals, and consistent efforts from manufacturers for novel products.

The increasing penetration of technology is playing a significant role in the growth of the dry eye disease treatment market. Product manufacturers are making efforts to gain proficiency in the intense pulsed light technology mainly for the meibomian gland dysfunction type dry eye disease.

Furthermore, manufacturers in the dry eye disease treatment market aim to obtain European regulatory clearance for use of the intense pulsed light technology. This is in a bid to expand prescription treatment for dry eye disease in the region with the first prescription drug for dry eye disease in the region launched only in 2015.

In the U.S., the approved therapeutics for dry eye disease is limited only to two.

The scope of the growth of the dry eye disease treatment market in the world's two regions, namely Europe and North America, with large spending power, along with the demand for the treatment of dry eyes in other parts of the world has been evaluated, which is projected to value US$ 8.7 Bn by 2030.

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market – Key Findings of Report

Novel Contact Lenses Emerge as Effective Solution

Besides standard anti-inflammatory products and artificial tears for the treatment of the dry eye disease, contact lenses are emerging as an effective solution for the same. Researchers are collaborating with eye practitioners to create contact lenses that can replace artificial tears as a dry eye disease treatment option. The low degree of relief from artificial tears has led to the need for newer products for dry eye disease. For instance, the launch of CyteSolutions Lens by a research scholar himself at the Swanson School of Engineering who was suffering from dry eye disease for the past several years.

Such pursuits are favorable for the growth of the dry eye disease treatment market.

Adoption of Multistage Management Algorithm to Prevent Progression Gathers Steam

The multistage management algorithm is gaining acceptance for the treatment of the dry eye disease due to its evidence-based outcomes and personalized approach. Healthcare companies in the dry eye disease treatment market are investing in R&D to develop products that restore homeostasis of the ocular surface and tear film of the eyes that lead to dry eye disease.

Moreover, efforts of non-profit organizations such as The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society to create awareness about the multistage management algorithm is favorable for the expansion of dry eye disease treatment market.

Demand for Anti-inflammatory Products Spur with Dependency on Telehealth Services

The rise in dependency on telehealth services amid COVID-19 has driven eye practitioners to prescribe safe line of treatment for dry eye disease for remote consultation. Anti-inflammatory and artificial tears products are mostly prescribed for dry eye disease via telehealth services due to their safe nature and ease of use.

The increasing consumer confidence in telehealth services for the treatment of dry eye disease is further boosting the dry eye disease treatment market.

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market – Growth Drivers

Rise in incidence of dry eye disease, awareness, and risk of co-morbidities fuels dry eye disease treatment market

Emergence of new line of treatment and product innovations drives the dry eye disease treatment market

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market – Key Players

Some of the leading players in the dry eye disease treatment market are:

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

OASIS Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Allergan

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

RegeneRx

Global Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, by Product

Artificial Tears



Anti-inflammatory



Cyclosporine





Corticosteroid





Others



Punctal Plugs



Secretagogue



Others

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, by Disease

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome



Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

