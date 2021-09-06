Rise in Prevalence of Blood-related Disorders, Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries Creates Growth Opportunities in Fibrin Sealants Market, Notes TMR

- The fibrin sealants market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%, increased number of blood-related disorders is expected to create lucrative avenues in the global market.

- Rise in prevalence of orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other chronic diseases is projected to boost the expansion of the market in North America in the near future

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Different hemostatic agents such as fibrin sealants play key role in the management ofbleeding issues from cavities or surfaces that are non-responsive to electrosurgery, suturing, or other related instruments such as argon plasma coagulator.

The increasing use of fibrin sealants in the healthcare industry during various surgeries is anticipated to drive the global fibrin sealants market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The growing number of cardiovascular surgeries and traumatic injuries is likely to offer lucrative opportunities in the fibrin sealants market. Product development activities and technological advancements in the market have helped in the introduction of biocompatible sealants, which assist in decreasing complexities and allow for the normal tissues movement with norestriction on the organs' functioning.

Fibrin Sealants Market: Key Findings

Increase in Use of Fibrin Sealants in Various Surgeries Creates High Sales Opportunities

The use of fibrin sealants in varied types of surgeries such as thoracic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, plastic & reconstructive surgery, dental surgery, and neurosurgery is growing. Reduced blood loss, minimum complexities, and enhanced time to hemostasis are some of the benefits offered by the product owing to which,the market for fibrin sealants is expected to witness high demand in the upcoming years.

Rise in Patient Hospitalization Due to Chronic Diseases Drives Demand for Fibrin Sealants

The number of patients being hospitalized for the treatment of different chronic diseases is increasing. This factor is driving the demand for fibrin sealants across major parts of the globe.

Fibrin Sealants Market: Growth Boosters

Increasing awareness about advanced medical treatments and growing adoption of efficient surgical products across the globe are expected to help boost growth of the fibrin sealants market

Several government as well as private sector organizations across major parts of the world are increasing efforts to spread awareness about different types of chronic diseases and treatments available for these health conditions. This factor is leading to the rise in the number of surgeries, thereby creating product demand opportunities in the market.

Growing number of patients with chronic diseases, and trauma cases, and rising geriatric population are some of the key factors driving product sales. In addition, advancements in the hemostasis technology is expected to support market expansion in the near future.

The market is witnessing high demand for liquid fibrin sealants as compared to patch and powder fibrin sealants. As a result, the liquid fibrin sealants are expected to gain dominant market position during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

In recent years, the number of people with heart-related conditions has increased. This factor is boosting the number of cardiovascular surgeries, thereby creating demand for fibrin sealants. Furthermore, increased number of people suffering from pulmonary diseases, specifically in developed countries is projected to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

The fibrin sealants market is estimated to witness prominent expansion avenues in the Asia Pacific region

Fibrin Sealants Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the fibrin sealants market. Thus, the study delivers all important data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the fibrin sealants market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Baxter

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Stryker

Vivostat A/S

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hemarus

Global Fibrin Sealants Market: Segmentation

Fibrin Sealants Market, by Dosage Form

Liquid



Patch



Powder

Fibrin Sealants Market, by Indication

General Surgery



Cardiovascular Surgery



Wound Management



Orthopedic Surgery



Others

Fibrin Sealants Market, by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Fibrin Sealants Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

