Rise in Awareness about Dental Health to Help Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market in North America Gain Valuation of US$ 15.7 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

10 Jan, 2022, 14:30 GMT
- Increase in use of dental loupes and dental photography by practitioners for precise patient teeth examination is creating sales opportunities in the dental equipment and maintenance market
- Growing use of technologically advanced tools such as digital X rays and computer-assisted design/manufacture technologies in dentistry is generating high demand avenues in the North America market
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project the dental equipment and maintenance market in North America to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
The number of people suffering from periodontal disease has been increased in the recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that more than 47.2% of the population aged 30 years and above in the U.S. is dealing with some type of periodontal disease. As a result, the number of such patients seeking medical help is increasing. This factor is boosting the sales prospects in the dental equipment and maintenance market.
Moreover, studies highlight that coronavirus can be transmitted through dental services. This factor is driving the demand for dental equipment and maintenance services. Moreover, several market players are offering all-inclusive solutions that help dentists in the maintenance of dental equipment and interiors of dental clinics and hospitals to ensure improved cross-infection measures and high patient safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market: Key Findings
- Hospitals and dental clinics are observing rise in the number of patients with dental issues in recent years, owing to increase in awareness about the importance of dental health and availability of different treatment options of dental problems. This factor is creating revenue-generation opportunities in the dental equipment and maintenance market.
- Proper maintenance of these devices also helps in reducing the possibilities of injuries such as trauma to patient's mouth, severe infections, and nerve damage due to equipment failure. Thus, several players in the dental equipment and maintenance market are providing services such as equipment audits on regular basis. Such audits help in improving the overall performance of dental equipment as suggested by manufacturers of these devices, thereby improving the overall efficiency of equipment.
- Rise in knowledge among practitioners on basics of dental photography and suitable devices required for this procedure is resulting in improved medical outcomes. Moreover, increase in the need of maintenance of such photography devices is boosting the growth prospects of the dental equipment and maintenance market.
- Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market: Growth Boosters
- Increase in the number of patients with periodontal diseases, dental carries, and missing teeth due to many factors such as injuries or accidents is resulting in increased visits to dental clinics and hospitals, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for dental equipment and maintenance services
- Dentists are increasing the use of technologically advanced tools such as dental photography and dental loupes. This factor is estimated to help in driving the sales growth in the dental equipment and maintenance market.
Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc
- Institut Straumann AG (Straumann Group)
- Renew Digital, LLC.
- A-dec, Inc.
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corporation
- BIOLASE, Inc.
- BioHorizons, Inc.
- DENTALEZ, Inc.
- Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- AlphaSource Group
- TriMedx Holdings, LLC
- Owandy Radiology
- Midmark Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- PLANMECA OY
- Capital Dental Equipment
- Neobiotech Co., Ltd.
- Dental Planet, LLC
- Collins Dental Equipment Co., Inc.
- North America Imaging Resources
Dental Equipment and Maintenance Market Segmentation
By Product
- Prosthetics & Orthodontics
- Bridges
- Veneers
- Crowns
- Dentures
- Wires & Braces
- Clear Aligners
- Others
- Dental Implants
- Endosteal Implants
- Subperiosteal Implants
- Other Dental Implants
- Dental Biomaterials
- Bone Graft Materials
- Dental Membranes
- Soft Tissue Regeneration
- Dental Lasers
- Diode Lasers
- Carbon Dioxide Lasers
- Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers
- Capital Equipment
- Dental Lights
- Dental Chairs
- Dental Handpieces
- Dental Software (CAD/CAM Systems)
- Dental Imaging Equipment
- X-ray Systems
- Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems
- Intraoral Scanners & Cameras
- Others
- Consumables
- Endodontics
- Restoratives
- Preventiatives
By End-user
- Dental Clinics
- Dental Offices
- Dental Service Organizations (DSO)
- Dental Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Others
By Maintenance
- Dental Imaging Equipment
- X-ray Systems
- Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems
- Intraoral Scanners & Cameras
- Extraoral Scanners & Cameras
- Dental Lasers
- Diode Lasers
- Carbon Dioxide Lasers
- Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers
- Capital Equipment
- Dental Lights
- Dental Chairs
- Dental Handpieces
- Chair Side CAD/CAM Systems
- 3D Dental Printers
- Sterilization Equipment
- Others
- By Service Provider
- In House
- ISO
- Multivendor
- OEM
- By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
