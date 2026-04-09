Ripe joins MGAA as it continues growth across specialist markets

MANCHESTER, England, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripe, a UK digital managing general agent (MGA), has joined the Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA) as it continues to expand its presence across specialist insurance markets.

The membership underlines Ripe's position in the MGA sector and its commitment to working alongside peers on issues including innovation, standards and market development.

Ripe delivers tailored insurance solutions for specialist customer groups, using data-driven underwriting, powerful proprietary technology and digital marketing expertise to serve niche markets that are often underserved by traditional insurers.

Since launching in golf insurance in 1998, the business has expanded into more than 20 specialist markets spanning leisure, lifestyle and SME products, helping customers protect what they're passionate about.

Today, Ripe serves more than 430,000 policyholders across a growing portfolio that includes cover for boats, motorhomes, cycling, golf, photography, small businesses and over 400 sports. In the last year, the company reported its 17th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth, with the acquisitions of GJW Direct and Schofields further strengthening its presence in specialist consumer markets.

This momentum is also reflected in record product-level performance, with Ripe brand Insure4Sport reporting a 25% year-on-year increase in new business volume in January - its strongest start to a year since launch in 2009.

Alan Thomas, CEO of Ripe, said: "This is an important step for Ripe as we continue to scale our specialist insurance offering by focusing on niche markets where customers value expertise, simplicity and products designed specifically around their needs.

"Today, that spans market-leading propositions across sports and leisure, a significant SME book, and increasingly strong positions in marine and property. Standout performance by Insure4Sport highlights what can be achieved by combining specialist underwriting, data analytics and a strong digital customer journey.

"The MGAA plays a vital role in championing the MGA sector and creating a forum for members to share expertise, raise standards and help shape the future of the market. We're looking forward to contributing to that conversation as we continue our growth."

Mike Keating, CEO at the Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA), said: "We're delighted to welcome Ripe to the MGAA. Alan has a great team around him, and their talent and expertise will add further strength to our growing community, and we look forward to working together to drive positive change and continued innovation across the delegated authority sector."

About Ripe

Ripe empowers customers with digital insurance products built for the modern world. Its technology-led approach enables the company to deliver tailored insurance solutions for niche communities and small businesses.

Today, more than 430,000 customers choose Ripe for their insurance needs across a growing portfolio of more than 20 products spanning consumer and SME markets.

About the Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA)

Founded in 2011, the MGAA has a deep understanding of the crucial role MGAs play within the insurance distribution chain, providing significant value to capacity providers, brokers, and consumers. We are dedicated to fostering innovation and maintaining the highest professional standards within our community, aiming to enhance the sustainability, effectiveness, profitability, and authority of our MGA members.

As a not-for-profit organisation, we focus on the needs and aspirations of our members. Our Board comprises a balanced and diverse group of elected directors from the MGA community, supported by four dedicated committees and a full-time executive team. The MGAA currently has 233 full members representing £18 billion in GWP.

More information can be found at:

Website: www.mgaa.co.uk

LinkedIn: Managing General Agents' Association