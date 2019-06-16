Rio de Janeiro Hands Over World Chambers Congress Hosting Duties to Dubai

A delegation led by H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the ICC World Chambers Federation participated in WCC 2019 and offered delegates a glimpse of what to expect at the next Congress in Dubai, which is set to take place in 2021 and coincide with Expo 2020.

Addressing delegates during the Congress, H.E. Buamim said the World Chambers Congress 2021 in Dubai will put the spotlight on a city that is truly embracing the future and using innovative technologies to enhance business and trade.

"Dubai is positioning itself as a global business hub and knowledge-based economy that continues to transform itself and push the boundaries of innovation. The 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai will take a closer look at how chambers of commerce are embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, adapting to advanced technologies and adjusting their value proposition to their members," said H.E. Buamim.

More than 5,000 delegates visited Dubai Chamber's stand at WCC 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they had a unique opportunity to learn more about Dubai's economy, business environment, competitive advantages and the key features of the next Congress.

More than 1,000 participants from 100 countries attended the 11th WCC, including 80 speakers participating in about 25 interactive panel discussions and workshops on international trade and global chambers of commerce. Under the theme "A Shared Future", WCC 2019 was organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the ICC World Chambers Federation, and Brazilian Confederation of Trade and Business Association.

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub.

