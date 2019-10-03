Ringier Axel Springer Serbia has partnered with Vuukle to power comments and reactions for their sites

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringier Axel Springer Serbia has partnered with Vuukle pronounced as "vocal", a media technology company that powers user engagement on publisher websites.

Vuukle is an AI-powered user engagement platform for enterprise publishers which provides customizable widgets that makes user engagement intuitive and easy. It Packs 6 different widgets on the page into 1 API call by making the page 6 times faster and lighter. Vuukle also brings to publishers an option to generate additional revenue from a multi-format and multi-size ad unit.

"In less than 45 days of working with Vuukle we have seen an average user engagement CTR above 10% on view, the data gathered from Vuukle's reaction widget is immensely helping our content and editorial teams to better understand audience behavior which was not possible before. We are excited to be a part of the Vuukle family." says Ivan Product Development Director at Ringier Axel Springer Serbia, Ivan Krstic.

This partnership between Ringier Axel Springer Serbia and Vuukle will foster strategic growth for both companies. "Vuukle understands that the best way for publishers to make their users glued to their pages is by competing on the basis of time well spent and this can only be achieved by offering an experience so engaging that a user cannot help but spend more time trying to engage with the content on the page and by leaving their valuable feedback" says company Founder and CEO Ravi Mittal.

About Vuukle

Vuukle is a leading audience engagement platform that is trusted by some of the largest online publishers globally. Vuukle offers multiple solutions like a visually interactive sharing bar, Facebook style reactions, AI-commenting solution, Talk of the Town re-circulation, monetization and real time analytics to help capture user's attention and time on publishers page. To learn more, visit www.vuukle.com .

About Ringier Axel Springer Serbia

Ringier Axel Springer Serbia is a leading digital and media company renowned for its vast portfolio of both print and digital brands. Since established in 1996, Ringier Axel Springer Serbia have been growing and expanding their reach, providing audiences with quality content.

Ringier Axel Springer Serbia is a part of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG established on July 1, 2010 as a joint venture between Swiss Ringier AG and German Axel Springer SE in order to combine their international operations in Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more, visit www.ringieraxelspringer.rs

Contact: press@vuukle.com

Related Links

https://www.vuukle.com



SOURCE Vuukle