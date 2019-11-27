Ringdale's FollowMe Solution is Recognised with a 2020 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

BURGESS HILL, England, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe®, the leading print management solution for document security and compliance, receives the 2020 Pick award for outstanding Data Loss Prevention solution from the leading industry analysts at Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI).

FollowMe has received the pick award for the third time, twice for its integrated data loss prevention capabilities

BLI software Picks are awarded only once a year and acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Buyers Lab's extensive suite of lab tests

Leading Enterprise and Government organizations, including 8 of the top banks globally, depend on FollowMe to protect valuable data and maintain compliance

"We are very pleased to award FollowMe by Ringdale the 2020 Pick Award for two consecutive years as the outstanding data loss prevention solution," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions/Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "For organizations looking for a scalable platform for secure printing, flexible branch office printing and integrated compliance auditing features, FollowMe is an excellent choice."

"This consistent endorsement by Buyers Lab gives confidence to our global partners to win new business in a consolidating market of printer and MFP vendors," said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale.

Keypoint Intelligence reserves its Pick awards for "best in class" products that have undergone rigorous testing by their analysts. The Buyers Lab summary results for the Enterprise and Government version of FollowMe is available on the FollowMe website.

The full Buyers Lab Platinum-rated Solution Report for FollowMe is available to download here.

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab Software Pick Awards

Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

