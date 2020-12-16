Ring in 2021 virtually from the epicenter of New Year's Eve celebrations - Times Square

"In a year of cancellations, there's one party that can't be postponed. We were inspired to create a place for everyone, everywhere to gather safely to celebrate as we welcome in the New Year," says Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown . "VNYE offers an immersive virtual world from the epicenter of New Year's Eve—Times Square."

Enter the Virtual World of Times Square

We've created a gamified New Year's Eve experience to bring the look, feel, and iconic celebrations from Times Square to you. Create your personalized avatar to enter and explore the virtual world of Times Square in a year when you can't be there in person. Begin in the 2020 Remembrance Hall, taking a moment to reflect on the past year before entering a brighter virtual world to ring in 2021. Then, explore Times Square Plaza, head to One Times Square — home of the New Year's Eve Ball — and get on the elevator to access game rooms, and the observation deck where you can take in the sights of the city and Times Square's iconic billboards reimagined as digital art.

Listen, Look, and Game

Using the Samsung Odyssey Speed Gate travel easily to the other side of the plaza to the concert stage to check out virtual performances by emerging musical artists Alex Boyé, Armani White, and Chloe Gilligan who have all created personalized avatars for their sets. Each concert features three songs from these talented up-and-comers.

For those who want to dance it out, take in nature or experience zero gravity, VNYE has three fun and compelling games. Head to the Dance Floor to try out all the new moves you picked up on TikTok this year. In Nature World, collect pieces of the iconic Times Square Ball, and in the Zero G, slide to collect points and power-ups. What's more, as you explore Times Square Plaza, collect celebratory confetti to earn points to outfit your avatar at kiosks around the Plaza. For gamers and esports fans, head to the Ultimate Gamer Lounge to easily connect to exclusive content, entertaining streams, and fun giveaways on their site.

If you've been missing a dose of culture, head to the Time Gallery to view a multimedia, curated art exhibition highlighting the intersection of art and technology. The 60-piece collection from 45+ digital and contemporary artists—Hi-Resolution—focuses around New Year's resolutions, and how we can set our intentions for the coming year. View exclusive artwork from renowned global digital artists including Shyama Golden, Molly Soda, Jeanette Getrost, and Ines Alpha on display in the virtual Times Square Plaza.

Bring The Party to You

While we can't be together in Times Square, let us take you there via augmented reality. Bring the New York City Skyline featuring One Times Square to your living room; take a selfie in Times Square with the New Year's Eve Ball, wear Planet Fitness' Father Time hat and classic New Year's glasses for a festive overlay that you can share on social. Of course, it wouldn't be New Year's Eve without Times Square's iconic fireworks, so when the clock strikes midnight, we'll bring them directly to your device for a virtual show.

It's Showtime

Finally, on December 31, tune in for a Livestream from Times Square, bringing the magic of the moment directly to you and culminating with a countdown to midnight and the iconic Ball Drop Celebration. Direct your New Year's Eve show through the VNYE experience: check out Twitch as creators share our New Year's Eve broadcast on their channels, choose your view of Times Square from multiple camera feeds, and watch New Year's celebrations from around the world and even the International Space Station through our EarthCam Rolling Live feed.

"We are the stewards of time in our capacity as the owner of One Times Square—home of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration for more than 100 years. As time ticks on, the Ball Drop Celebration remains a symbol of hope, reflection, and connection, all which couldn't be more important as we come to the close of 2020 and ring in 2021," says Phillips.

Join us at VNYE.com or download the app NYE available in all app stores.

