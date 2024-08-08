Rimes appoints Erik Beck President and Chief Revenue Officer

Part of a global strategy to drive client engagement and experience, strategic partnerships, and global growth

Seasoned markets expert and industry leader

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management-as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, today announces the appointment of Erik Beck as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Based in New York, Erik will lead the North America business as well as the company's global client-facing organization.

Erik brings extensive industry and leadership experience to Rimes. Most recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Inspira Financial (previously Millennium Trust Company), responsible for the go-to-market strategy for each of Inspira's lines of business: consumer-directed benefits, custody services, retirement services, and M&A/corporate development. Prior to this, Erik was a managing director, member of the operating committee, and head of the investment management industry group at BNY (previously BNY Mellon), where he led the team responsible for business development and client engagement with BNY's investment management clients.

Erik comments, "I am very excited to be joining the exceptional team at Rimes. Known for its customer-centric service and cloud-native investment management solutions, which have driven the company's success across geographies and segments, Rimes is already a critical partner to the asset owner, asset management and asset servicing industries. I look forward to working with our clients, partners and team to further expand our business and client relationships."

Brad Hunt, CEO of Rimes, concluded, "On behalf of Rimes' Board and the entire company, I am delighted to welcome Erik to the team. His extensive industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our organization. Erik's unwavering commitment to building strong client relationships and partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make in delivering exceptional service and solutions to our clients."

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than USD 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com.